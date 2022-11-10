The Manitowoc County District Attorney has filed charges against two persons related to the death of a 3-year-old child. Manitowoc Police say that they received the complaint of the deceased child after it was taken to a local health care facility on Sunday, November 6th. The investigation, which has been ongoing since, resulted in charges being filed this past Friday against the biological mother of the child, 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter, and also against 38-year-old Lavell L. Nance who was living in the home with Carter and her child.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO