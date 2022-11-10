Read full article on original website
John Dankwardt
John R. Dankwardt, 80, of Sheboygan, claimed God’s perfect healing and went to be with his Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. John was born on March 29, 1942, to Hans and Marie (Pohl) Dankwardt in Sheboygan. He served his country in the US Air Force from 1962-1966. John was united in marriage to Jan Toutenhoofd on January 14, 1967. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls.
Florence Jetzer
Florence A. Jetzer, 94, of Sheboygan, formerly of Howards Grove and the Jetzer Lake area,. passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at. Terrace Place Assisted Living in Sheboygan. She was born November 7, 1928 in the Town of. Mosel to the late...
Janis Albrecht
Janis E. Albrecht, 75, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at. Northridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc. She was born March 28, 1947 in Kohler to the. late Milton and Loretta (Zimmermann) Gumm. Janis graduated from Kohler High School with the Class. of 1965. On...
Truman McNitt
Truman LeRoy McNitt, 88, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022 at. Morningside Health Services. Truman was born February 25, 1934, in Madison, to the late Edwin and. Annabelle (Varley) McNitt. He joined the United States Army and proudly served from 1954 to 1956. Truman owned and...
Brett Daniels
Brett Daniels, 62, of Sheboygan peacefully passed away Monday November 7, 2022, at home. He was born May. 20, 1960 in Sheboygan to James and Ruthann (Scheck) Daniels. Brett was an avid Packer fan and shareholder. During the summer, he loved to play disc golf and softball. His. participation in...
Charges Considered for Two Teens, Homeowner In Connection To Pulaski Bonfire Explosion
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ) — The investigation has ended and charges are being considered in Shawano County against two teenage boys, a 17-year old from Green Bay and a 16-year-old from Pulaski in connection to an October Bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove. That explosion, which was triggered...
Sheboygan House Fire Results in Deaths of Two Dogs on Saturday
Homeowners and renters are being reminded to check their smoke detectors after a fire in the City of Sheboygan on Saturday. The 9-1-1 call reporting a home on fire in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue came it at around 1:45 Saturday afternoon, and crews arrived on the scene within two minutes. Firefighters entered the home with hose lines and found the fire in a stairwell, which was quickly extinguished. A followup search of the home revealed two dogs in the house that perished due to smoke inhalation.
Two Jailed in Manitowoc County Following Death of Child
The Manitowoc County District Attorney has filed charges against two persons related to the death of a 3-year-old child. Manitowoc Police say that they received the complaint of the deceased child after it was taken to a local health care facility on Sunday, November 6th. The investigation, which has been ongoing since, resulted in charges being filed this past Friday against the biological mother of the child, 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter, and also against 38-year-old Lavell L. Nance who was living in the home with Carter and her child.
