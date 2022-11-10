ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

OFHS debaters compete at Regional UIL meet

Orangefield High School debaters competed at the Region UIL Congressional Debate Meet on November 9, 2022. Congratulations to Calvin Kelly for placing 4th, Major Copeland for placing 5th, and Colton Myers for placing 6th. The OHS Debate Sponsor is Bridget Trawhon.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Opal "Aileen" Gandy, 83, Orange

Aileen Gandy, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 13, 2022, in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Damon Bickham, of First Baptist Church in Deweyville, Texas. A private family graveside will be held following the service.
ORANGE, TX
Marlon Henry Risinger, 88, Orange

Marlon Henry Risinger graduated to heaven on November 13th, 2022, at the age of 88. A celebration of his life will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas on Friday, November 18th. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Dunnigan Cemetery, located on FM 2261 in Patroon, Texas (Shelby County). Marlon was a long-time member of Dunnigan Missionary Baptist Church.
ORANGE, TX
High School Football Area Round Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached the Area Round of the UIL Football Playoffs and ten local teams remain on the long road to State. Here's a look at the Area Round Football Schedule. 5A-DI AREA. Port Arthur Memorial (10-1) vs Frisco Wakeland (7-4) Friday 7:00 pm, Abe Martin Stadium...
BEAUMONT, TX
Linda Burrow Easley, 74, Orange

Linda Burrow Easley, aged 74, residing in Orange, TX passed away on November 5,2022. Born in Eldorado, Arkansas on December 15, 1947. She is the daughter of Billy Burrow Sr. and Hazel (Thompson) Burrow. Linda enjoyed going to the casinos, working on cross-word puzzles, and playing card and board games. Linda was an excellent secretary and bookkeeper. She loved spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately called her Mamaw. She was a member of The Service League of Orange and later became the president of the Service League during her term as a member. While in The Service League she enjoyed volunteering at the nursing home and hosting bingo for the residents. She is preceded in death by her parents Hazel and Billy Burrow Sr; in-laws J.W. and Jackie Easley; brother-in-law Johnny Pizzitola and sister-in-law Wanda Easley. She is survived by her husband Bob Easley and her daughter Amanda Lee Frizzell and husband Matthew Frizzell; grandchildren Cynthia Ann Rangel and Olivia Rangel; brother Billy Burrow Jr and wife Pam Burrow; niece Amy Burrow Parker and husband Stan Parker; nephew Billy Burrow III; brother-in-law Jim Easley, niece Angie Easley Mayeax; niece Andrea Easley Morris and husband Patrick Morris; niece Amy Easley Paige and husband Scott Paige; nephew Aaron Easley; nephew Andy Easley and wife Ariana Easley; sister-in-law Peggy Pizzitola; nephew John Pizzitola, niece Jessica Pizzitola Jarrett; nephew Jason Pizzitola and wife Shelley Pizzitola; nephew Jared Pizzitola and wife Heather Pizzitola; and many great nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Gentiva Hospice, Focus Care Nursing facility and DeVita Kidney Care. Linda will be cremated and did not want to have a visitation or service. The family will have a private memorial at a later date.
ORANGE, TX
Orangefield FFA members competed in the Ricebelt District Leadership Event

Orangefield FFA members competed in the Ricebelt District Leadership Development Events. Teams are as follows: Public Relations 4th Place: Jayde Baggett, Harley Beaudoin, Natalie Roach, Emily Walters; Radio Broadcasting: Leroy Bergeron, Bryce Blacksher, Mattie Owens; Chapter Quiz: Laney Bellard, Leroy Bergeron, Travis Kessell, Ethan Welch; Greenhand Quiz: Salayna Boyte, Kyle Christopher, Addison Shaffer; Greenhand Creed Speaking: Parker Donnaud and Job Interview: Jordan Whisenant.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram

SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
SILSBEE, TX
Ellen Margaret Hickman, 51, Orange

Ellen Margaret Hickman, 51, of Orange, passed away on November 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday 16, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Brother Donald Ray Frazier. A gathering will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday November 16, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
DAR Members visit Temple to the Brave

Members of the William Diamond Chapter, NSDAR and their guests visited the Temple to the Brave in Beaumont on Veteran's Day, November 11. The temple was built by the Colonel George Moffett Chapter in 1932 as a project dedicated to Texas veterans of all wars. It is only open on patriotic holidays and worth the visit.
BEAUMONT, TX
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 13, 2022. Michael Lane Hebert, 19, Iowa: Domestic abuse. Kahero Okang Baldwin, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer (2 charges); obstruction of justice; obstruction of justice; aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of marijuana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
ANE Insurance named Bridge City Chamber Business of the Month

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is has announced that ANE Insurance has been named Business of the Month for November 2022. Ellen Nickum was presented the award, sponsored by Energy Country Ford, by Ambassador DeeDee Viator at the November Networking Coffee hosted by Bridge City Bank. Photo courtesy of...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Blue Santa collecting donations on Saturday in Vidor

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is currently collecting toys and cash donations for the annual Blue Santa project to provide children in families with needs gifts for Christmas. On Saturday, the sheriff's office is working with Finishing Touches Auto Detailing in Vidor, for a toy and donation drive. Deputies will...
VIDOR, TX

