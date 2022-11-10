Read full article on original website
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
OFHS debaters compete at Regional UIL meet
Orangefield High School debaters competed at the Region UIL Congressional Debate Meet on November 9, 2022. Congratulations to Calvin Kelly for placing 4th, Major Copeland for placing 5th, and Colton Myers for placing 6th. The OHS Debate Sponsor is Bridget Trawhon.
Opal "Aileen" Gandy, 83, Orange
Aileen Gandy, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 13, 2022, in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Damon Bickham, of First Baptist Church in Deweyville, Texas. A private family graveside will be held following the service.
Marlon Henry Risinger, 88, Orange
Marlon Henry Risinger graduated to heaven on November 13th, 2022, at the age of 88. A celebration of his life will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas on Friday, November 18th. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Dunnigan Cemetery, located on FM 2261 in Patroon, Texas (Shelby County). Marlon was a long-time member of Dunnigan Missionary Baptist Church.
High School Football Area Round Schedule
BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached the Area Round of the UIL Football Playoffs and ten local teams remain on the long road to State. Here's a look at the Area Round Football Schedule. 5A-DI AREA. Port Arthur Memorial (10-1) vs Frisco Wakeland (7-4) Friday 7:00 pm, Abe Martin Stadium...
Linda Burrow Easley, 74, Orange
Linda Burrow Easley, aged 74, residing in Orange, TX passed away on November 5,2022. Born in Eldorado, Arkansas on December 15, 1947. She is the daughter of Billy Burrow Sr. and Hazel (Thompson) Burrow. Linda enjoyed going to the casinos, working on cross-word puzzles, and playing card and board games. Linda was an excellent secretary and bookkeeper. She loved spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately called her Mamaw. She was a member of The Service League of Orange and later became the president of the Service League during her term as a member. While in The Service League she enjoyed volunteering at the nursing home and hosting bingo for the residents. She is preceded in death by her parents Hazel and Billy Burrow Sr; in-laws J.W. and Jackie Easley; brother-in-law Johnny Pizzitola and sister-in-law Wanda Easley. She is survived by her husband Bob Easley and her daughter Amanda Lee Frizzell and husband Matthew Frizzell; grandchildren Cynthia Ann Rangel and Olivia Rangel; brother Billy Burrow Jr and wife Pam Burrow; niece Amy Burrow Parker and husband Stan Parker; nephew Billy Burrow III; brother-in-law Jim Easley, niece Angie Easley Mayeax; niece Andrea Easley Morris and husband Patrick Morris; niece Amy Easley Paige and husband Scott Paige; nephew Aaron Easley; nephew Andy Easley and wife Ariana Easley; sister-in-law Peggy Pizzitola; nephew John Pizzitola, niece Jessica Pizzitola Jarrett; nephew Jason Pizzitola and wife Shelley Pizzitola; nephew Jared Pizzitola and wife Heather Pizzitola; and many great nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Gentiva Hospice, Focus Care Nursing facility and DeVita Kidney Care. Linda will be cremated and did not want to have a visitation or service. The family will have a private memorial at a later date.
Orangefield FFA members competed in the Ricebelt District Leadership Event
Orangefield FFA members competed in the Ricebelt District Leadership Development Events. Teams are as follows: Public Relations 4th Place: Jayde Baggett, Harley Beaudoin, Natalie Roach, Emily Walters; Radio Broadcasting: Leroy Bergeron, Bryce Blacksher, Mattie Owens; Chapter Quiz: Laney Bellard, Leroy Bergeron, Travis Kessell, Ethan Welch; Greenhand Quiz: Salayna Boyte, Kyle Christopher, Addison Shaffer; Greenhand Creed Speaking: Parker Donnaud and Job Interview: Jordan Whisenant.
Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram
SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
Ellen Margaret Hickman, 51, Orange
Ellen Margaret Hickman, 51, of Orange, passed away on November 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday 16, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Brother Donald Ray Frazier. A gathering will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday November 16, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
DAR Members visit Temple to the Brave
Members of the William Diamond Chapter, NSDAR and their guests visited the Temple to the Brave in Beaumont on Veteran's Day, November 11. The temple was built by the Colonel George Moffett Chapter in 1932 as a project dedicated to Texas veterans of all wars. It is only open on patriotic holidays and worth the visit.
Marla Gilmore becomes new Hamshire-Fannett High School principal
Marla Gilmore has worked in the district since 2005. She spent 8 years teaching before moving into the IT department.
Memorial High School and PAISD mourning student's death: "Always a very happy soul"
PORT ARTHUR — Update- Memorial faculty and staff remember Nancy Chavez and call her an exemplary student. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details. Memorial High School and the Port Arthur Independent School District are mourning the death of a student. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox...
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
Main Event in Beaumont hiring, set to bring more than 200 jobs to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Construction is underway along Interstate 10 and Walden Road for a new venue that is expected to bring joy and jobs to the area. Main Event in Beaumont is not set to open for another two months. Despite this, crews are excited about the fun they believe the venue will bring to the area.
Port Arthur Memorial High School senior killed along Texas Hwy 73 over weekend
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a Memorial High School student was killed after possibly being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The body of Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez, of Port Arthur, who was a senior at Memorial, was found in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 near the Motiva refinery on Saturday.
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June Morning
Lakisha Shantella Taylor, nicknamed Kisha, is the mother of three children. She separated from her husband and shared a home with her cousin, Sandy Stevenson, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. On the morning of June 13, 2008, Sandy left the house to run an errand. When she returned, Lakisha was nowhere in the house.
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 13, 2022. Michael Lane Hebert, 19, Iowa: Domestic abuse. Kahero Okang Baldwin, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer (2 charges); obstruction of justice; obstruction of justice; aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of marijuana.
ANE Insurance named Bridge City Chamber Business of the Month
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is has announced that ANE Insurance has been named Business of the Month for November 2022. Ellen Nickum was presented the award, sponsored by Energy Country Ford, by Ambassador DeeDee Viator at the November Networking Coffee hosted by Bridge City Bank. Photo courtesy of...
Blue Santa collecting donations on Saturday in Vidor
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is currently collecting toys and cash donations for the annual Blue Santa project to provide children in families with needs gifts for Christmas. On Saturday, the sheriff's office is working with Finishing Touches Auto Detailing in Vidor, for a toy and donation drive. Deputies will...
Beaumont mortuary helps families of veterans understand process of veteran funerals
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mortuary has made it its mission to help families understand all that comes with and goes into being buried with military honors. Proctor’s Mortuary specializes in veteran funerals and works to make sure families understand the process. "Veteran cemeteries only bury veterans Monday...
Beaumont church giving away 500 free turkeys to bless Southeast Texas community
BEAUMONT, Texas — A church in downtown Beaumont will give out hundreds of turkeys to bless members of the Southeast Texas community. Redemption Church is hosting its fourth annual Turkey Day Giveaway on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. The church is located at 601 Park Street.
