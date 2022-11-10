Linda Burrow Easley, aged 74, residing in Orange, TX passed away on November 5,2022. Born in Eldorado, Arkansas on December 15, 1947. She is the daughter of Billy Burrow Sr. and Hazel (Thompson) Burrow. Linda enjoyed going to the casinos, working on cross-word puzzles, and playing card and board games. Linda was an excellent secretary and bookkeeper. She loved spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately called her Mamaw. She was a member of The Service League of Orange and later became the president of the Service League during her term as a member. While in The Service League she enjoyed volunteering at the nursing home and hosting bingo for the residents. She is preceded in death by her parents Hazel and Billy Burrow Sr; in-laws J.W. and Jackie Easley; brother-in-law Johnny Pizzitola and sister-in-law Wanda Easley. She is survived by her husband Bob Easley and her daughter Amanda Lee Frizzell and husband Matthew Frizzell; grandchildren Cynthia Ann Rangel and Olivia Rangel; brother Billy Burrow Jr and wife Pam Burrow; niece Amy Burrow Parker and husband Stan Parker; nephew Billy Burrow III; brother-in-law Jim Easley, niece Angie Easley Mayeax; niece Andrea Easley Morris and husband Patrick Morris; niece Amy Easley Paige and husband Scott Paige; nephew Aaron Easley; nephew Andy Easley and wife Ariana Easley; sister-in-law Peggy Pizzitola; nephew John Pizzitola, niece Jessica Pizzitola Jarrett; nephew Jason Pizzitola and wife Shelley Pizzitola; nephew Jared Pizzitola and wife Heather Pizzitola; and many great nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Gentiva Hospice, Focus Care Nursing facility and DeVita Kidney Care. Linda will be cremated and did not want to have a visitation or service. The family will have a private memorial at a later date.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO