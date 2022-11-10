Read full article on original website
Related
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
US News and World Report
FTX in Talks With Regulators, May Have 1 Million Creditors Bankruptcy Filings
(Reuters) - Collapsed-crypto exchange FTX outlined a "severe liquidity crisis" in U.S. bankruptcy filings, which said the group could have more than 1 million creditors, as regulators opened investigations and lawmakers called for clearer rules on how the industry operates. FTX's filing to a U.S. bankruptcy court, published late on...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
US News and World Report
Court Told Musk's $56 Billion Pay Wasn't for Punching a Clock
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes...
US News and World Report
As World Population Hits 8 Billion, China Frets Over Too Few Babies
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese software developer Tang Huajun loves playing with his two-year-old in their apartment on the outskirts of Beijing but he said he is unlikely to have another child. Such decisions by countless people like Tang will determine the course not only of China's population but that...
US News and World Report
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast Again as Economic Challenges Mount
LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd),...
US News and World Report
Fed's Barr: Concerned About Blowback to Financial System From Crypto
(Reuters) -Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top financial regulatory official, on Tuesday said he is concerned about risks from the non-bank sector, including cryptocurrencies, for which the U.S. central bank and other regulators have poor visibility. "We're concerned about the risks that we don't know about in the non-bank sector,"...
US News and World Report
Tesla, Mercedes EVs Ranked Worst in Annual Reliability Survey by Consumer Reports
(Reuters) - Electric vehicles (EVs) and full-size pick-up trucks from Tesla Inc, Mercedes-Benz and other brands were among the least reliable vehicles in the United States, Consumer Reports magazine's annual reliability survey showed on Tuesday. Although those categories enjoy the hottest demand in the market, they are the "most problematic",...
US News and World Report
Fed's Harker: Better to Pause Rate Hikes at the Right Time Than Risk Overtightening
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should pause its interest rate hikes once its policy rate is at a sufficiently restrictive level to bring inflation on a path back down toward the central bank's 2% goal, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday. "As long as we are moving consistently...
Tesla board chair testifies in Musk compensation lawsuit
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The head of Tesla’s board of directors testified Tuesday in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a 2018 compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than $55 billion that she was less concerned about how much time Musk would commit to the company than in the results he could bring. “We didn’t talk about time,” Robyn Denholm said when asked about her discussions with Musk about the compensation plan, which didn’t include any requirement on how much time he would devote to the company, as opposed to his other business ventures. “He was focused on achieving results, not on any quantum of time he would need to spend,” Denholm said. She adding that she doesn’t know how many hours Musk — who last month took over Twitter after paying $44 billion for the social media platform — devotes to Tesla. “I’m not concerned about time,” added Denholm, who was a member of the compensation committee at the electric car and solar panel maker that developed the plan. “I know periods of time where he is sleeping on the factory floor.”
Comments / 1