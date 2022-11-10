LeBron James defends Kyrie Irving, thinks reinstatement requirements are 'excessive'

LeBron James thinks that Kyrie Irving should be allowed to play.

The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Twitter on Thursday in defense of his former teammates, who has been related to an antisemitic film he shared on social media.

James said he thought that Irving should be allowed to play again, and that the list of things the Nets want him to do is “excessive.”

Irving was suspended by the Nets for at least five games after . He refused to apologize or condemn antisemitism or back down from his stance, and reportedly ignored messages from Nets owner Joe Tsai.

, but not until the Nets suspended him. Nike has since suspended its partnership with him, something that co-founder Phil Knight thinks will become a permanent move.

Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver earlier this week, too.

In order for , Irving must reportedly complete the following steps:

Issue a verbal apology and condemn the antisemitic film he shared

Share that apology on social media

Complete sensitivity trainings

Meet with Jewish leaders in the Brooklyn community

Meet with Tsai

Make a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes

Though James — who spent three seasons and won a title with Irving in Cleveland — didn’t get into the antisemitism that Irving was sharing, he said that Irving is “not the person that’s being portrayed of him” and that he “should be allowed to play.”

James isn't the only one who thinks that Irving's requirements are excessive, either. Boston Celtics star and NBPA vice president earlier this week.

"The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms," Brown .

The NBPA — of which Irving is also a vice president — is reportedly planning to appeal his suspension.