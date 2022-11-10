Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money
The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.
Business Insider
Elon Musk says he has too much work on his plate: 'The amount that I torture myself is next level, frankly'
"I'm working the absolute most that I can work — morning to night, seven days a week," Musk said at a virtual Q&A at the G20 Summit on Monday.
Retailer earnings, economic reports, reviewing last week's markets and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Tuesday will see the release of key economic reports to help investors gauge the US economy, including the release of October's Producer Price Index.
Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).
msn.com
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
msn.com
'The Metaverse will be our slow death': Meta employees hit out at Mark Zuckerberg in Blind reviews
Meta employees are posting negative comments about Mark Zuckerberg on anonymous forum Blind. A software developer said Meta's CEO will "single-handedly kill" the company with the metaverse. The reviews were posted on the day that Meta axed 13% of its workforce and on the following day. Meta employees are taking...
msn.com
Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
Comments / 0