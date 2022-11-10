The Bloodline was set to be part of an anointment ceremony this week on SmackDown and it appeared as though Roman Reigns was finally set to acknowledge The Usos. Before Reigns was able to approach his cousins, the segment was interrupted by The Brawling Brutes who had brought backup. Sheamus made his return to the company and the trio then took the fight to The Bloodline before being backed up by Drew McIntyre.

