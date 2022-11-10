Read full article on original website
wrestlingworld.co
Bandido Reportedly Signs 3-Year-Deal With AEW; Reason Why He Rejected WWE
Bandido recently signed a 3-year-deal with AEW that will have him wrestle more matches than most of his fellow wrestlers work in a year, Dave Meltzer reports. Despite receiving an offer from WWE, the 27-year-old Luchador signed with Tony Khan’s promotion, and there’s a special reason why Bandido chose AEW over WWE.
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Reportedly “Trying to Get a Lot of Celebrity Involvement” at WrestleMania 39
WWE is looking to pack WrestleMania 39 with a lot of Hollywood celebrities, Dave Meltzer reports. “Trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement in the show with the theme of being from Hollywood, and the mainstream attention that comes from celebrities being there.”. With co-CEO Nick Khan having plenty...
wrestlingworld.co
Reason for Sami Zayn’s Absence This Week on WWE SmackDown
The Usos were able to defeat The New Day in the opening match of the show to break their record as the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions. The Bloodline were also seen backstage several times, but Sami Zayn’s absence was clear. According to Michael Cole on commentary as part of...
wrestlingworld.co
Braun Strowman and Santos Escobar Advance in the SmackDown World Cup; Jinder Mahal Returns
The WWE SmackDown World Cup commenced this week on SmackDown and allowed both Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman to advance to the semi-finals. Escobar was able to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura after his Legado Del Fantasma teammates were enough to distract The Artist and allow Escobar to hit the Phantom Driver.
wrestlingworld.co
Valerie Loureda Makes In-Ring Debut at WWE NXT Live Event
Valerie Loureda made her WWE in-ring debut as a professional wrestler this weekend. The former MMA fighter had a match during the November 12th NXT live event in Orlando, Florida. Loureda teamed with Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to take on the team of Thea Hail, Andre Chase, and Duke...
wrestlingworld.co
Bray Wyatt Gets Physical for the First Time Since WWE Return, Attacks LA Knight on SmackDown
Bray Wyatt was part of a backstage segment this week on WWE SmackDown when he interrupted an interview that was scheduled for LA Knight. Wyatt appeared and looked to be trying to give Knight some advice about unleashing the monster inside him, but the former NXT star wasn’t open to being given any pointers and told Wyatt in no uncertain terms to go back to his puppets.
wrestlingworld.co
Indus Sher Set to Make In-Ring Return This Week on WWE NXT
Veer Mahaan and Sanga reunited on NXT and, according to the most recent announcement by WWE, their tag team Indus Sher will make their in-ring return on the November 15th episode of NXT. Their opponents have yet to be revealed but this will be the first time they will tag...
wrestlingworld.co
Sarah Logan Returns on WWE SmackDown Alongside The Viking Raiders
The Viking Raiders have been part of video packages for weeks that have teased their return and alliance with Sarah Logan. Finally, this week on SmackDown, the duo made their return with Logan in tow and were able to make quite the statement. The Raiders attacked Hit Row to send...
wrestlingworld.co
The Usos Defeat The New Day, Remain on Course to Become Longest Reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE History
The Usos defeated The New Day in the opening match of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in order to lay claim to the record that was once owned by Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E. The end came when Woods was superkicked over the barricade on the...
wrestlingworld.co
The Elite Working on a New AEW Reality Show
While Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been backstage for the last few weeks at AEW Dynamite, the trio is yet to make their in-ring return following their suspension for their part in the All Out backstage fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel. Dave Meltzer reports that The...
wrestlingworld.co
Corey Graves Is Legitimately Furious About Austin Theory’s Money In The Bank Cash-In
This week on WWE Raw, Austin Theory finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the United States Championship. Theory was unsuccessful in his quest to become Champion since he was attacked by Bobby Lashley, before being defeated by Seth Rollins. Many fans have since criticized WWE’s decision...
wrestlingworld.co
The Brits Align to Take Down The Bloodline This Week on WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was set to be part of an anointment ceremony this week on SmackDown and it appeared as though Roman Reigns was finally set to acknowledge The Usos. Before Reigns was able to approach his cousins, the segment was interrupted by The Brawling Brutes who had brought backup. Sheamus made his return to the company and the trio then took the fight to The Bloodline before being backed up by Drew McIntyre.
wrestlingworld.co
AEW Rampage Results, Nov 11: Orange Cassidy Retains, Full Gear Build-Up Continues
Jungle Boy hit the ring and challenged Luchasurus to a Steel Cage Match on November 19th at Full Gear. Christian Cage accepted the challenge as Luchasaurus chokeslammed the underdog onto an open chair to end the segment. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) def. Dante Martin.
