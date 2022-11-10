Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
ewrestlingnews.com
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Furious Over Austin Theory’s Failed Money In The Bank Cash In
You never know what’s going to happen during Monday Night Raw, and last week Seth Rollins held an open challenge for his United States Championship. During the main event segment Bobby Lashley destroyed Seth Rollins before the match could begin. Austin Theory apparently saw that as the perfect opportunity...
Bobby Lashley wants another Hurt Business run: ‘I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together’
Bobby Lashley is pretty focused right now on wreaking havoc on his own, something he is very well equipped to do. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in The Hurt Business, and he wouldn’t mind if the stable reassembled for another run. Under the guidance of MVP, The Hurt Business included Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and got a fair amount of TV time during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in May 2020. The group did a nice job not only giving Lashley a mouthpiece and some support, but also elevating Benjamin and Alexander, who have been mostly...
Olivia Dunne Reacts To Message From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
On Friday morning, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac shared a message for LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. "I’m so sick of women belittling accomplishments of other women because it’s done differently than they would. @livvydunne is getting hate for making 2 million a year. She’s built a successful business (at 20) all while being a student-athlete. That’s badass," Spiranac wrote on Twitter.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE and IMPACT star wins the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3 PPV
Tyrus (Former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay) is the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Hard Times 3, Tyrus defeated now former champion Trevor Murdoch and former champion Matt Cardona in a three-way match. The finish had Murdoch hitting Cardona with a DDT on the cement floor. After Tyrus went back into the ring, he grabbed Murdoch and put him in the Tongan death grip, choke-slamming him to score the pinfall.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Absent From WWE SmackDown Due To Personal Reasons
Sami Zayn is the most over member of The Bloodline not named Roman Reigns. The Honorary Uce was absent from the Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. Tonight, he wasn’t in The Usos’ corner for their history-making match. The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”
Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
Yardbarker
WWE star not expected back on TV until next year
Tommaso Ciampa will be on the sidelines for the rest of this year. Last month, Ciampa revealed that he underwent surgery on his hip labrum. Pwinsider.com reported today, "In asking around, we are told he isn't expected back until next year.”. Ciampa was last seen in action at a September...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
Bandido made a big life decision in signing with AEW over the WWE, according to a new report. On Friday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the 27-year-old luchador signed a three-year contract with the Tony Khan-owned company and that his family back in Mexico was a large reason for the decision.
ComicBook
Watch: Steve Austin Looks Ripped Following WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his surprise in-ring return in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One this past April, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match in his first bout since WrestleMania XIX in 2003. Austin was asked weeks after that match if he'd be up for wrestling again at WrestleMania 39 next April, and "The Texas Rattlesnake" didn't shoot down the idea — "...Never say 'never' but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that's gonna be a big show in a big-time city and it'll be a two-night event again so, I'm not — I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38. That's a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I'll be there."
PWMania
Former WWE Superstar Works as Guest Coach and Producer at WWE NXT
Former WWE superstar Kalisto returned to WWE to work with the younger wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center. This week, Kalisto served as a producer at NXT live events, including Tuesday’s TV episode and Friday’s house show, Fightful Select reports. Throughout the week, he was also a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center.
wrestlinginc.com
Court Bauer Describes Talks Between WWE And Lucha Underground
Lucha Underground is a currently-defunct wrestling promotion that was based in Mexico and saw talents such as Jeff Cobb and Pentagon Dark flourish. While WWE has not been known in the past to have working relationships with many outside promotions, they did have a meeting with Lucha Underground executives. Appearing on "AdFreeShows," MLW CEO Bauer described talks between WWE and Lucha Underground.
wrestlingworld.co
Kalisto Returns to WWE as Guest Coach and Producer
Former WWE Superstar Kalisto was at several WWE NXT live events this week and Fightful Select is reporting that he was there as a guest coach and producer. Kalisto was reportedly at the WWE Performance Center throughout the week and at Friday night’s live event as the producer of the women’s matches.
4 WWE Superstars who should join a WarGames team at Survivor Series
Folks, as crazy as it may sound, WWE’s next “Premium Live Event,” Survivor Series, is just two weeks away, and already, the teams for the event’s two premier matches, a male and female version of WarGames, are slowly coming into focus. First came the addition of...
