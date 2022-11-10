Read full article on original website
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
murfreesboro.com
The Center of the Arts Names New Executive Director
The Center for the Arts announces Regina Wilkerson Ward as their new Executive Director effective November 14, 2022. “We are pleased to announce Regina Wilkerson Ward as our Executive Director and welcome her to the team,” shares Denise Parton, Director of Education. “Regina brings to us a new positive energy as well as a deep love, understanding, and enthusiasm for the arts. We are very excited to have her on board!”
clarksvillenow.com
Little-known SS Clarksville Victory ship from World War II returns, in part, to Customs House
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some remnants of little-known World War II history directly tied to Clarksville are now on display at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. The Customs House recently unveiled the hull plate from the SS Clarksville Victory, a World War II ship built in...
clarksvillenow.com
10 veterans who made a difference this year in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re lucky to live in a community that veterans value as a desired location to retire when they leave the service. And we’re especially lucky when they make a lasting difference in the community they call home. In that spirit, here are...
Andre Agassi helps bring new tuition-free charter option to Antioch
The tuition-free school was developed for Rocketship by the Turner-Agassi Education Facilities Fund. Enrollment is open to all families in Davidson County.
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
Café Momentum restaurant coming to Nashville in 2023; how it’s already changing lives of justice-involved youth
Cafe Momentum has impacted the lives of several Nashville teens involved in the juvenile justice system, and now the nonprofit restaurant is expected to have a more permanent home in the area next year.
Tennessee is epicenter of U.S. flu cases as flu vaccinations lag behind
The CDC says Tennessee is among three epicenters of the flu virus across the country right now, experiencing the highest levels of flu virus spread in the country.
wgnsradio.com
5 RCS Students In Contention for "Mr. Football"
(Rutherford County, TN) There's alot of local high school football talent, and that's proven with five Rutherford County School football players being nominated as semifinalists for the Mr. Football Award, a TSSAA award sponsored by the Tennessee Titans which recognizes Tennessee’s best high school football players. Division I Class...
enterpriseiotinsights.com
No more stop-and-go? AI-equipped cars join the morning rush to influence human drivers
On a stretch of I-24 in Tennessee that is newly equipped to serve as a testbed for intelligent transportation technologies, 100 vehicles with AI-driven adaptive cruise control will join the morning rush hour next week so that researchers can assess whether cars directed by AI can help to ease stop-and-go traffic jams by altering the behavior of human drivers.
Tennessee Tribune
WeGo celebrates Dr. Ernest Rip Patton, Jr. North Nashville Transit Center groundbreaking
NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit officials, lawmakers, and invited guests broke ground on the Dr. Ernest Rip Patton, Jr. North Nashville Transit Center this morning, marking the start of construction for its latest neighborhood transit center. The project is part of an overall effort to increase access to public...
WSMV
First Kurdish QB in Middle Tennessee sees huge community support
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shivan Abdullah is not only the starting quarterback, kicker, and punter for Cane Ridge High School. He’s also believed to be the first Kurdish player in the role of starting quarterback in Middle Tennessee history. “I’ve never seen this ever, and I’ve been asking guys...
fox17.com
Global Mall Study launches master plan, aims to help future development in Antioch area
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Planning Department will officially launch the master planning process for the Global Mall Study on next week aimed at transforming the Antioch community. The launch, which will create a roadmap for future development based on community priorities in the Antioch area, will take...
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
WKRN
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned …. Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Bodycam released from deadly...
Sinatra Bar & Lounge aims for Q2 opening
A permit filing was entered earlier this month for the project.
Community holds on to Emma’s Flowers; demolition makes room for high-rise project
One of the busiest and most well known streets in Nashville, West End Avenue, is getting a new look, from small town shops, to towering high-rises. On Friday, the iconic pink walls of Emma's Flowers & Gifts were torn down.
thecountrynote.com
ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook
Nashville, Tenn. — ALABAMA‘s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. “He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his...
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
wpln.org
Nashville jails stopped in-person visits during the pandemic. It’s unclear if they’ll ever come back.
As COVID arrived in March of 2020, Davidson County eliminated in-person visiting in its jails, switching to video visitation as a social distancing precaution. More than two years later, those incarcerated are still not allowed to see their families and loved ones in the same room. As of September, this...
clarksvillenow.com
Sneaker Riots joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sneaker Riots has cut a ribbon as one of the latest businesses to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greg Vasquez and his wife Cassie Vasquez are co-owners of the store. “We have shoes, clothing, hats and accessories. Our kids got into sneakers...
