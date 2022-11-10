Read full article on original website
wrkf.org
Swinomish Tribe of Washington state revives ancient clam garden tradition
Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling change, this segment did not air on Nov. 14, 2022, as planned. A clam garden is a traditional, Indigenous way of boosting shellfish production. It’s believed that it hasn’t been practiced in more than a century. KUOW’s John Ryan witnessed the...
wrkf.org
The Louisiana School for the Deaf is in trouble. Today, we discuss it – in American Sign Language
The Louisiana School for the Deaf is not up to standards. Not only is enrollment declining, but over the summer, the superintendent of Louisiana’s schools for the deaf and visually impaired, Ernest Garrett III, was dismissed. And more recently, the director and principal of LSD, Heather Laine, was dismissed as well. Both for unclear reasons.
