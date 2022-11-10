ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Rash of Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South. A 2007 Hyundai Accent with rust on the driver's side rear wheel well. Minnesota license ETL 823. This vehicle was witnessed being stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is a black female about 5'5 200 pounds in her early 30s last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, a long blue shirt, gray leggings and boots.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Vehicle Damages Joanne Fabrics in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — Joanne Fabrics in St. Cloud sustained significant damage after an SUV crashed into the building Friday night. Investigators say the 38-year-old driver thought he had put his vehicle in drive when he had put it in reverse. Police say the driver, Aden Irshed Abdi, was given a ticket for careless driving.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvrr.com

Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria

CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Attempted carjacking with firearm used in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities received a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm used in St. Croix County Sunday. According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, 2022, authorities received a report around 8:37 p.m. of an attempted carjacking, with a firearm used, in the area of County Highway N and US Highway 12, in Hudson Township.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
kduz.com

Update/Correction-Crash West of Hutchinson

A driver and passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health after a two-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon (not two drivers as originally reported). The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in one vehicle, 20-year-old Bernyse Leach of Willmar and 24-year-old Adrian Rojas of Fairfax were taken to Hutchinson Health for evaluation.
HUTCHINSON, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Man Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County

FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Bennett Blooflat of Fort Ripley was driving his pickup northbound Monday just before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 371 near Highway 115 when he lost control and went into the median and rolled.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MnDOT Seeking Input on Highway 10 Corridor South of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants feedback on issues facing the Highway 10 corridor between southeast St. Cloud and Clear Lake. Drivers, community members, business owners, and other stakeholders are invited to a meet and greet on Wednesday. There won't be a formal presentation, but rather an opportunity to offer ideas, and issues facing the stretch of Highway 10 between 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud and Highway 24 in Clear Lake.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

North Minnesota hunter rescued after sinking into swamp

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after sinking waist-deep into a swamp. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for a report of the hunter stuck in Portage Township -- a town south of Crane Lake and just a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Renville County rape suspect in court Monday

(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th

(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Public Works Ready For 5 Months of Snow Removal

The snowfall Monday accelerated the transition from fall to winter for St. Cloud Public Works. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says the plows were out this morning treating and clearing the roads. Hodel explains that the public utilities side, public works and engineering sides shift to different types of work using different equipment when wintry weather arrives.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

