Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO