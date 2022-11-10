ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Rose Thinks Meredith & Seth Marks “Weren’t Cringe-y Enough” in the Bathtub

The RHOSLC skincare founder wanted more from her castmates’ sexy tub scene. On Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin Rose, had a very steamy moment when they rubbed body paint on each other as a form of “love art.” So when Whitney recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Andy was eager to get her thoughts on another couple’s intimate encounter shown on the most recent episode of RHOSLC.
Lisa Barlow’s RHOSLC Performance Is Now Real Housewives Canon

Where does Lisa Barlow’s choir audition song rank? Take a look back at these other Bravo performances to find out. We love that. Let’s face it, Lisa Barlow’s rendition of “Away in a Manger,” featured on the November 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, was elegant, iconic, and instantly classic. (She also just redefined the term hot mic, if you ask us.)
Noelle Robinson’s Gorgeous Birthday Cake Is the Perfect Nod to Scorpio Season

Cynthia Bailey’s daughter celebrated her 23rd birthday with a stunning sparkly dessert. On October 7, Noelle Robinson wrote in an Instagram caption, “Scorpio season [is] quickly approaching and I feel myself energy loading up... [I’m] not 100% ready to be 23 but I have a few more weeks to come to terms with it.” Now that her birthday has officially arrived, The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter is celebrating her special day in the sweetest way.
Gia Giudice Reacts After Andy Cohen Pays Tribute to One of Her Most Iconic RHONJ Moments

Teresa Giudice's firstborn showed love to the WWHL host after he referenced a "Sad Song" lyric in an Instagram post with daughter Lucy. Andy Cohen is putting his own spin on a classic moment from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. On November 10, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host shared a photo of his six-and-a-half-month-old daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, on Instagram.
Fans react as Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome: ‘It’s like a sitcom’

Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking...
