CarBuzz.com

Drop-Top Electric Range Rover Delivers Silent Off-Road Bliss

Almost two years ago, a British company called Lunaz announced it would build electric versions of the classic Range Rover. Initial production was limited to 50 units priced at around $326,524 (converted from British pounds) and Lunaz must have had no trouble selling out because it has just announced two new versions, the Country and the Town.
MotorBiscuit

You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The Toyota Highlander has an excellent gas-powered engine. However, the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is better for multiple reasons. The post You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com

Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain

Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
Carscoops

Driven: The 2023 BMW i7 And 7-Series Are Near-Perfect Flagship Sedans

What defines the modern flagship sedan? Is it luxury, space, power, or technology?. That question doesn’t have an easy answer, but it was one BMW was faced with when creating the seventh-generation 7-Series. An upper-class icon, the redesigned model combines all four of those attributes with an available electric powertrain and driving dynamics that need to be experienced to be believed.
insideevs.com

We Check Out Porsche's New PPE Platform And Upcoming Macan BEV

Just last week Porsche celebrated the manufacturing milestone of the 100,000th Taycan that silently rolled off the production line in Zuffenhausen, destined to find its way to an eagerly waiting customer in the UK. By nearly every measure, the Taycan has been a huge success for Porsche, proving to the brand's faithful that electric sports cars can be as exciting and as engaging as their combustion counterparts.
electrek.co

Tesla Semi frunk, Megacharger port, and more shown in mobile app integration

Tesla is starting to integrate Tesla Semi, its electric semi truck, in its mobile app ahead of the start of customer deliveries. It shows the truck’s frunk, Megacharger port, and more. Five years after unveiling the electric truck, Tesla finally brought the vehicle to production last month. At the...
electrek.co

Weird Alibaba: This Chinese electric tractor can tow more than your dinosaur truck

Each week I dig around in the bottom of the barrel of China’s weirdest shopping site, dragging to the surface a funky electric vehicle to laugh either with and/or at. They’re usually fairly underpowered things, coasting by on their good looks and charm. But this week we’ve got the opposite: a vehicle so ugly that not even its mother could love it, but that can haul so much that it doesn’t even care.
electrek.co

Score this 178Wh portable power station with 45W USB-C PD for $80 in New Green Deals

While many portable power stations are expensive, today’s New Green Deals shows that’s not always the case. With 178Wh of capacity and up to 45W USB-C PD output, alongside 120W AC and 2.4A USB-A, this portable power station from NEXPOWER is great for keeping on hand should the lights go out or you just need to run an off-grid campsite. It’s on sale for $90 today at Amazon, saving you $40 from its normal rate and marking a new low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co

Tesla confirms its Supercharger is way more powerful than previously thought

With the opening of its proprietary charge connector, Tesla has confirmed its Supercharger is way more powerful than we previously thought. It points to up to 900 kW of potential total output. Yesterday, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector in the hope of...

