Texas’ driest reservoir at 0.5% capacity — how others compare
The driest in the state is the Palo Duro Reservoir, about 100 miles north of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. Palo Duro only has 275 acre-feet of water, enough to quench the annual needs of about 8 Texans.
What was the coldest night in Texas History?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known in the state, swept across Texas in February […]
Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt
Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
CBS Austin
Finding fall foliage in an unexpected Texas town
Vanderpool, TEXAS - A Veterans Day cold front didn't just bring a chilly change, it also set the stage for some spectacular fall color. Though you might not think of Texas as a place to go leaf peeping, there's a day trip destination that may change your mind. During the...
kut.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
Texas (UIL) football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 12 Playoffs
Watch live Texas high school football games and follow along on SBLive Sports the 2022 postseason kicks off across the state
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
Texan Walks Away With The Last $1 Million Prize In Scratch Lottery Game
A lucky Texas resident claimed the last of 12 top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game.
Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Monterrey, Mexico
MÉXICO, Monterrey — Early Wednesday, a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was arrested. 31-year-old Jose Manuel Hernandez was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico by Mexico Federal Authorities. Hernandez was then transported to the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge in Laredo, Texas where Hernandez was turned over to members...
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
The Best Dog in Texas Today is Koda, Who Opened the Door for Locked Out Fireman
Imagine locking yourself outside, but don't worry. You have the bestest girl in the world ready to let you in. I am always willing to fight that dogs are better than cats. Show me a cat that would do what this dog did over in Georgetown, Texas. It looks like the local fire station had one of their workers accidentally lock themselves outside. No need to call someone to come let you in. Koda is smart and can open the door for you.
fox26houston.com
Top-rated Texas RB Rueben Owens II scores 100th career touchdown
Top-rated Texas running back Rueben Owens II scores 100th career touchdown. Rueben Owens II is the top-rated running back in the state of Texas and a top-50 player in the nation for the Class of 2023, according to ESPN. The El Campo High School running back scored his 100th career touchdown Thursday night.
dallasexpress.com
New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets
A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Marijuana referendums pass in several Texas cities but may not take effect
Voters in five Texas cities Tuesday said yes to decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, possession of four ounces or less, but that doesn’t mean it will happen, at least not in Killeen, where voters said yes to proposition A by 69%
Advocates looking to push marijuana legalization to Texas legislators
KILLEEN, Texas — Since the outpouring of voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and a handful of other cities voting to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, advocates are now pushing to move this even further to Texas legislators. Midterm elections results revealed Killeen saw nearly 70% of voters who approved the...
