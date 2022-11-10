Read full article on original website
On November 10, 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the National Security Memorandum-16 (NSM-16), which aims to strengthen the security and resilience of the U.S. food supply and agricultural systems. Additionally, according to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Deputy Commissioner of Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas, FDA will be involved in NSM-16 by engaging with federal partners, state and local governments, the private sector, and academia to further strengthen the security and resilience of the U.S. food system.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told House lawmakers on Tuesday that his agency is focused on strengthening its public-private partnerships and its collaboration with foreign partners as a way to counter rising cyber threats from nation-state threat actors and cyber criminals. Mayorkas, who testified before the House Homeland Security Committee, said the relationships that the agency…
On November 15, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued its final rule on Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods (Food Traceability Final Rule) under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Section 204(d). The Food Traceability Final Rule is designed to facilitate faster identification and rapid removal of potentially contaminated food from the market, resulting in fewer foodborne illnesses and associated deaths. Additionally, FDA held a briefing following the issuance of the final rule, which provided additional details and addressed stakeholder questions.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released an outline of a prevention strategy that is under development to prevent Cronobacter sakazakii contamination of powdered infant formula. The prevention strategy is being developed in response to the prolific recall of Abbott Nutrition powdered infant formula that occurred in February...
A recent study has found livestock meat—specifically pork—to be the most common meat source of foodborne illness outbreaks in China, historically. Various other trends were also revealed by the attribution analysis, which aimed to understand the epidemiological characteristics of foodborne disease outbreaks related to meat and meat products in China from 2002–2017.
