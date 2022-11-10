Ugly Nativism Rejected by Majority in Pennsylvania – Key Immigration and Latino Voter Takeaways from PA

Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO