‘Tulsa King’: Taylor Sheridan Reportedly Wrote The First Draft Of The Show’s Pilot In Less Than 24 Hours

‘Tulsa King’ Review: New York Mobster Sylvester Stallone Tries To Make The Most Of An Oklahoma Exile
The Taylor Sheridan-verse keeps expanding. With an entire “Yellowstone” empire on the air, several spin-offs in the work (“Yellowstone: 1923,” “Bass Reeves”), and dozens more unrelated shows coming soon (“Lioness,” “Land Man”), the writer, director, producer, showrunner and exec (known for his Academy Award nominated “Hell Or Hight Water” and the film “Sicario” before he moved to TV) has built out a Paramount+ TV dynasty, that is absolutely unrivaled on television outside of Marvel.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Review: Taylor Sheridan’s Series Remains Edible, But How Long Can The Meat & Potatoes Last?
Taylor Sheridan’s popular Paramount “Yellowstone” series, the most popular show on cable television, is at a strange crossroads it may not want to acknowledge yet. Having just earned its first major awards nod in season four in 2021—a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nomination for ensemble cast—this minor but milestone acknowledgment speaks to where the Western family drama is at. Largely ignored by the mainstream media and awards organizations for three seasons, “Yellowstone” became too big to ignore in its fourth season. Various outlets felt obligated to see what this show—still pulling in enormous numbers on linear TV—was all about.
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says Kevin Costner taught him to be ‘a gentleman on set’: ‘It’s inspiring’
"Yellowstone," a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan, explores how John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is now the governor of Montana. Cole Hauser plays his son-in-law Rip Wheeler.
New ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Trailer: The Third & Final Installment Of Lars Von Trier’s Cult Show Hits Mubi On November 27
For the first time in twenty-five years, Lars Von Trier returns to Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet and his cult TV series “The Kingdom.” And while “The Kingdom Exodus” may be Von Trier’s final edition of the show, MUBI will give its streaming premiere a prestige rollout.
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is “Finally Out There” In New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie
Last month, the new animated film “Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!” confirmed what “Scooby-Doo” fans had a hunch about all along. Yup, Velma’s a lesbian, to the surprise of no one. Still, it’s nice to have some verification about it after over a half-century of “Scooby-Doo” content. And Linda Cardellini, who played the character in the live-action movies from the 2000s, couldn’t be more thrilled about the news.
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Review: Sharp Writing, Strong Performances Distinguish FX Character Study
FX adapts The New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 debut novel “Fleishman is in Trouble” into an engaging mini-series about the difficulty of change and how human beings bounce off each other, often sending people in directions they never expected. Some of the characters may feel a bit shallow—their problems are arguably the kind of selfish concerns that most people in the world would kill to have—but that’s embedded in the intelligent writing and a cast that understands these people don’t have to be likable to feel genuine or be interesting.
‘Mythic Quest’ TV Review: Apple TV+ Comedy Hit Experiences Growing Pains In Third Season
The second season of Apple TV+’s “Mythic Quest” ended in a manner that could have been a series finale, getting several characters to a finish line while blowing up some others. So what now? The sad news is that the sense that the show is rebooting its themes and characters during the third season (and setting up a fourth that has already been commissioned) leads to a bit more lackluster writing than the first couple of years. It’s as if everyone is content to tread water, bouncing around the pool but too often ending up back in the middle. There’s less urgency, less character depth, and less humor. Even as people trade jobs in a manner that defies logic, “Mythic Quest” has become more of an “easy hang-out” show thanks to three seasons’ worth of character work by its undeniably talented ensemble. But the writers this year seem just as unsure of where to go next as some of the characters. There’s a lack of momentum and lack of sharp humor this year that kind of makes the whole thing feel like the mid-season sag on a streaming series. In the end, it will probably be seen as an essential bridge between the sharper first two seasons and what it sets up for what comes next. But it won’t be anyone’s favorite adventure.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Ends With Three Ellipses That Point To The Future of The Franchise￼
**Spoiler Alert: This is an article for those that have already seen “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” If you have not, bookmark this page, turn around, see the movie and come back. Spoiler Alert end.**. A dramatic meditation on grief, mourning, and healing, while also acting as an action-packed...
‘TÁR’: Todd Field Directs Cate Blanchett & The Cast In The Moody Music Video For “Mortar” [Watch]
Can any film this year be more music-centric than “TÁR’”? Todd Field’s acclaimed project follows a legendary (but fictional) composer and conductor’s fall from grace. Its star, Cate Blanchett, perfectly immerses herself in this deeply flawed character in a film that touches upon cancel culture, consequences, and how the world reacts to those they have built up but then want to tear down. The Playlist’s Jack King described the actress’ contribution as “a hydrogen bomb of a performance from Cate Blanchett, inarguably at her best since 2015’s “Carol.” Now, “TÁR” is delving into its musical elements for a one-of-a-kind video.
From Fellini to Spielberg: an enduring obsession with the memoir movie
There’s a nasty case of Misleading Trailer Syndrome going around this season, with symptoms particularly pronounced among the spate of memoir films piling up as the year winds down. The spots for James Gray’s Armageddon Time and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans sell us a pair of rosy-cheeked coming-of-age pictures...
‘Mythic Quest’: Charlotte Nicdao On Poppy, The Apple TV+ Show’s Third Season & The Importance Of Relationships [Interview]
It might not have achieved the same level of buzz as its counterparts such as comedies like “Ted Lasso,” but “Mythic Quest” remains in its third season one of the funniest comedies currently airing. Created by Rob McElhenney (who also stars) along with Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the Apple TV+ series centers on the day-to-day office work of a team responsible for one of the biggest multiplayer video games of all time. Season Three of the series follows characters Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) as they’re branched out to create a new company in order to produce the latter’s game. It deserves as big an audience as possible. While it’s set in the gaming and tech world, it’s hardly what takes prominence in the show’s storylines, as it’s instead interested in fleshing out the sometimes bizarre dynamics these characters have between one another.
New ‘Bones And All’ Extended Red Band Clip: Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Hits Theaters Everywhere On November 23
Fresh off its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and the Fall festival circuit, Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones And All” is ready to hit US theaters by storm. And imagine Guadagino’s latest as a marriage of his past two films: the swooning romance of “Call Me By Your Name” meets the grotesque horrors of “Suspiria.” Not enticed yet? Maybe a new extended red band clip from the film will whet the appetite.
‘Soft And Quiet’: Director Beth de Araujo Talks Her Disturbing Neo-Nazi White Karens Thriller [Interview]￼
As one of the most viscerally chilling films of the year, “Soft & Quiet” is unrelenting in depicting the rapid force of racism and how violence is so often the devastating consequence. Following an elementary school teacher who organizes a mixer for members of the hate group Daughters of Aryan Unity, the big set piece doesn’t happen until later in the film, but the tension is immediately there. However, most of the film’s narrative happens after an encounter with someone from the teacher’s dark past, which tips off a chain of events that grow increasingly hostile and hard to witness.
Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man review – a screen idol full of self-loathing
Movie stars, bemused by their own magnified faces, don’t usually have much interest in self-analysis. Paul Newman turns out to be the ruthlessly candid exception. In the late 1980s, between beery binges, Newman recorded endless hours of reminiscences, trying finally to understand the insecure, inadequate stranger who skulked behind his handsome facade. Probably alarmed by what he’d revealed, he later destroyed the tapes. But after his death in 2008, 14,000 pages of transcripts were discovered in his musty Connecticut basement and in a storage locker; these have now been cut and pasted into an autobiography, supplemented by contributions from colleagues and family members. The result is startling: Narcissus breaks the mirror, leaving only some cruelly jagged shards.
Namor swims past Aquaman comparisons in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The aquatic adversary known as Namor, as featured in this weekend's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is one of those beguiling but strange characters that might make the less seasoned movie watcher momentarily step back and wonder whether to keep going along for the big budget Marvel ride.
‘Wakanda Forever’: The ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Offers Superhero Grief Counseling & Another Dose Of Geopolitical Intrigue [The Playlist Podcast]
There were a lot of questions going into the release of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” How would the sequel deal with the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman, the franchise’s leader? Who is going to suit up as the new Black Panther? And do we really need a villain with pointy ears and winged ankles? Thankfully, Ryan Cooger and his fantastic cast have once again delivered a “Black Panther” film that answers all those questions a whole lot more. And at two hours and 45 minutes, for real, there is a lot of movie here. That’s where this episode of The Playlist Podcast comes in.
