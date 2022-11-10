Read full article on original website
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
These Texas Cities are Among the Best Warm-Weather Winter Destinations
Texas is a popular destination for folks who live up north looking to escape the cold. But, traveling here during the winter doesn’t necessarily ensure a vacation in warm weather. Don’t get me wrong. Yes, it will most likely be much warmer than Minnesota or North Dakota. But we...
The Best Dog in Texas Today is Koda, Who Opened the Door for Locked Out Fireman
Imagine locking yourself outside, but don't worry. You have the bestest girl in the world ready to let you in. I am always willing to fight that dogs are better than cats. Show me a cat that would do what this dog did over in Georgetown, Texas. It looks like the local fire station had one of their workers accidentally lock themselves outside. No need to call someone to come let you in. Koda is smart and can open the door for you.
30+ Photos of The Most Expensive House Currently For Sale in Texas
Living in the lap of luxury isn't something that is exclusive to states like California and New York. There are some stunning and very pricy mansions here in Texas that will absolutely blow your mind. For example, this is currently the most expensive home for sale in Texas. Keep scrolling to see inside and learn a bit more about the property.
PICTURES: Alabama Through the Years
Country group Alabama -- comprised of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry -- formed as Wildcountry in 1969, but it wasn't until the late '70s and '80s (and their name change) that they began seeing success. When success did come, though, it was monumental. Alabama's road to country superstardom...
Photos and Video Footage of the November 4 Texas Tornado Outbreak
Y’all stay safe out there. The thing about this time of the year is that even though severe weather isn’t nearly as frequent as it is in the spring, when we do have storms, they pack one hell of a punch. And last Friday (November 4) was the perfect example of the wrath of Mother Nature this time of year.
