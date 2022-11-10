Imagine locking yourself outside, but don't worry. You have the bestest girl in the world ready to let you in. I am always willing to fight that dogs are better than cats. Show me a cat that would do what this dog did over in Georgetown, Texas. It looks like the local fire station had one of their workers accidentally lock themselves outside. No need to call someone to come let you in. Koda is smart and can open the door for you.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO