wgnsradio.com
Spelling Bee Earned $72K+
(MURFREESBORO) Here's financial update on last week's READ TO SUCCEED's Annual Celibrity Spelling Bee that was held at Copper Ridge Event Venue on Betty Ford Road. Executive Director Jolene Radnoti noted, "More than $72,000 was raised." Funds from the Bee stay 100 percent in Rutherford County and support Read to Succeed programs.
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
Tennessee Tribune
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?
You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she's running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner candidates.
WKRN
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms.
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance.
wgnsradio.com
CFA Names Director: Regina Wilkerson Ward
(MURFREESBORO) A new executive director for the Center for the Arts has been selected. Murfreesboro native Regina Wilkerson Ward begins her new duties this Monday (11/14/2022). A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, Regina holds a bachelor's degree in Organizational Communication from Middle Tennessee State University and has 13 years of experience in the field.
WKRN
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu
The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them.
actionnews5.com
Gov. Lee outlines goals for second term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is moving into his second term focused on building better roads and workforce development throughout the state. “I think two areas that need work specifically are an investment in infrastructure and investment in workforce development. We talked a lot about that over the last few months,” Lee said Thursday after an afternoon budget hearing session.
actionnews5.com
LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. "To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go to find community and support," a spokesperson said.
WKRN
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters.
proclaimerscv.com
A Tennessee Man Brutally Beats His Ex-Girlfriend Over Lottery Ticket
A Tennessee man was accused of breaking in and brutally beating, kicking, choking, and kidnapping her ex-girlfriend over a lottery ticket. A Tennessee man, 43-year-old Dontrell Hanes, was arrested on Tuesday on more than a dozen charges. This also includes aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and domestic assault. This happened after brutally beating, kicking, choking, and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.
etxview.com
Dept. of Agriculture says plan now to guarantee a Tennessee Christmas Tree
Tennessee’s weather has been accommodating for most Christmas tree farms this year, making it a great time for your family to pick the perfect tree to take home. “Our producers have worked hard and this year’s crop of Christmas trees is the best quality,” owner of Big Sky Farm in Sumner County and Tennessee Christmas Tree Growers Association executive director Justin Diel said. “As a result, there are plenty of locally-grown trees available across the state. A Tennessee Christmas tree purchased directly from the farm will often have better needle retention than what you may find at the store. To have the best opportunity to find the perfect tree for your home and family, visit one of Tennessee’s beautiful Christmas tree farms soon.”
actionnews5.com
Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It's one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction.
WBIR
Here's what East Tennessee should know about student loan forgiveness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, a federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. The program was first introduced in August and it is meant to help millions of American borrowers, giving them debt relief for up to $20,000 in student loans. However, the judge's ruling has put the program on hold.
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians Announces New Leadership, Staff - James D. Holt, MD, FAAFP Named 2023 President
Brentwood – Dr. Jim Holt, professor and Associate Program Director of the family medicine residency program at East Tennessee State University health system in Johnson City, has been named President of the Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians. He will preside over meetings of the Board of Directors and serve as the public representative for the organization, which represents 2,500 family physicians, residents and medical students across the state with advocacy, continuing medical education and other programs.
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County.
wvlt.tv
Dreams come true for 10-year-old UT fan with chronic illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tate Williams, a 10-year-old student at Sequoyah Elementary, has been battling ongoing spinal and brain issues since May 2020. But on Thursday, his dream came true when he met his favorite college football team, the Tennessee Volunteers.
radio7media.com
THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS OVER THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WEEKEND. CHECKPOINTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD, IN WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 114 AT THE 2.9 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
