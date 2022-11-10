Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
patriotleague.org
No. 4 Navy Claims 2022 Patriot League Men’s Soccer Title (11.12.22)
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The No. 4 Navy Midshipmen defeated No. 6 American, 1-0, in the 2022 Patriot League Men’s Soccer Championship game to earn their second Patriot League title. The win also marks the initial Patriot League Championship title under head coach Tim O’Donohue, and the first for...
nittanysportsnow.com
Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Domination of Maryland
Chop Robinson had two sacks against his former team. James Franklin did push-ups. All of this happened over a glorious few hours for Penn State football, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Penn State’s win over Maryland.
What channel is the Penn State game on today vs. Maryland? (11/12/22) Time, TV, FREE LIVE STREAM: Watch Big 10 football Week 11 online
Maryland faces Penn State in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 (11/12/22) at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Want to bet college football? Get up to $1,050 in bonuses for NCAAF...
Frederick, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
foxbaltimore.com
A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
themsuspokesman.com
Mayor Scott speaks future plans for Baltimore after midterm elections
Maryland turned over into Democratic leadership Tuesday after newly elected governor, Wes Moore and lieutenant governor, Aruna Miller won by almost 61 percent. The election solidified Moore into history as the first Black governor for the state and third for the nation. In addition to the governor-elect’s historic win, Maryland also elected its first Black attorney general and first female comptroller.
WJLA
Chilly conditions Sunday for Maryland's annual Bay Bridge Run
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Runners braved chilly conditions for Sunday's annual Bay Bridge 10k Run on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland. The race takes place just once a year and gives runners a chance to go over the 4.35-mile-long bridge that is usually closed to pedestrians. Race...
dctheaterarts.org
Howard Community College to shut Rep Stage after final two shows
Rep Stage, the professional regional theater at Howard Community College, in Columbia, Maryland, will present its final season with a world premiere by local playwright Dane Figueroa Edidi, Ghost/Writer. It will close with the timeless Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos, music and lyrics by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine.
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC
When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
baltimoremagazine.com
Thousands of Lumbee Indians migrated to Upper Fells Point after World War II. Decades later, members of the tribe are claiming their history.
Photo Above: East Baltimore Church of God, on E. Baltimore St., c. 1960s. Photography Courtesy of Rev. Robert E. Dodson Jr./Colorization by Katie Lively. “People were basically running here to get away from farming,” says Jeanette Walker Jones. The 80-year-old Lumbee tribe member is sitting on her porch, near her flower bed and three flags—American, Maryland, and Lumbee—which are softly waving in the afternoon breeze as she recalls her first impressions of Baltimore. “Any job was better than that. But I didn’t want to move to Baltimore. I was 15 in 1957 and didn’t have a choice. The first time I’d visited, I saw these tall buildings and people eating what I thought were ‘bugs,’ which is what crabs looked like to me. I came from a house with three rooms and no indoor plumbing. I begged my mother to leave me with my grandparents in North Carolina.”
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Firefighters Attend Heavy Vehicle Stabilization Course
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — This past weekend the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department hosted Mid Atlantic Technical Rescue for a Heavy Vehicle Stabilization Course. We were able to provide spots in the course for 18 MVFD members. Also in attendance was:. Leonardtown VFD. Squad 1 – 5 members. Hollywood VFD....
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
wnav.com
Update on Severn River Oyster Reef Project Set for Tuesday, Novemberr 15th
Where: Forward Brewing, 418 Fourth Street, Annapolis OR Facebook Live Stream. Speaker: Tom Guay, Program Officer at Severn River Association. RSVP: please register by Sunday, November 13th - there is a 40-person limit for in-person!. Talk: Join us for our next John Wright Speaker Series for an update on the...
Prince George’s, Montgomery County Leaders Part Of Moore Transition Team
Representatives from Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties will play key roles in Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s transition team, which is being implemented to ensure the administration is prepared and well-versed in the issues affecting every corner of the state when they take office in January. The team will be...
Hotel Ulysses Is Baltimore’s Buzziest—And Most Decadent—New Stay
An undersung American city, a heavily-veneered café, an escape from réalité. At Baltimore’s new Hotel Ulysses, with its seductively low lighting and mirrored drinking parlor, there’s a sense that you’re arriving at Mount Vernon’s hottest club as the concierge hands over a blue key card. But don’t let the handmade quilts and duster-covered TVs fool you into thinking it will be a snoozy stay—beneath the leopard carpet lies the potential to really party.
Waterfowl Festival underway at the Eastern Shore, more than 20,000 attend
What started 50 years ago as a way for people to experience the the land of pleasant living, our Eastern Shore, has turned into an international event.
Wbaltv.com
Service dog from America's VetDogs has changed Centreville Marine veteran's life
CENTREVILLE, Md. — A Marine veteran on Maryland's Eastern Shore said his life has been forever changed thanks to his Puppy with a Purpose fromAmerica's VetDogs. Paul Sullivan has a message for anyone who might be on the fence about getting a service dog, saying having the right dog can do so much to help.
