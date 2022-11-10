Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Eagle River Union Airport offering nuisance tags to nearby hunters
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Eagle River Union Airport has 10 nuisance tags available for nearby residents. The deer are causing a problem for the pilots. The tags are available to airport neighbors that live within a quarter-mile of the airport. Archery or firearms may be used for the harvest.
wearegreenbay.com
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Northwoods, 4 arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
