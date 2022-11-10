Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
NOLA.com
Sen. John Kennedy in pole position as flag drops on Louisiana governor's race
What’s John Kennedy’s next move and what will it mean for the governor’s race?. Those are the big questions in Louisiana politics in the immediate aftermath of the senator’s smashing victory Tuesday. Kennedy is in the pole position after waltzing to reelection with nearly 62% of...
thecentersquare.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
A 23-Year-Old Democrat Ousted A Two-Term Mayor In A Conservative Louisiana Town
“I told people on the campaign trail: I'm young, but I can get it done,” Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong said.
NOLA.com
John Bel Edwards won't testify at Capitol Monday over Ronald Greene case, cites conflict
Gov. John Bel Edwards has declined to testify Monday before a special legislative committee probing the 2019 death of Ronald Greene at the hands of Louisiana State Police troopers and an alleged coverup. In a letter Thursday to the committee, Edwards’ executive counsel, Tina Vanichchagorn, cited short notice and scheduling...
Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about
Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.
Safest Cities in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Meth found in Shreveport’s wastewater
The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories.
Louisiana education board votes down controversial school accountability changes
The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education shot down the controversial new accountability system Thursday, after many public school educators from across the state spoke against the plan during the hours-long and heated meeting. The meeting, which lasted more than four hours, featured dozens of superintendents, principals and teachers...
