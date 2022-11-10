ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
LOUISIANA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy