'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
ETOnline.com
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
Lindsay Lohan Says Married Life with Husband Bader Shammas Is 'Amazing': 'We're a Great Team'
Lindsay Lohan is reveling in her newlywed life with husband Bader Shammas. At the top of the Mean Girls star's appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, Lohan, 36, called being married to financier Shammas "amazing." "I'm really lucky," Lohan told GMA. "I found my partner and he's an amazing man...
Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
Who is Joaquim Valente? Meet Gisele Bündchen’s rumored new man after Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is back in the dating game after her divorce from Tom Brady, stepping out with rumored new man Joaquim Valente on Saturday. The duo enjoyed dinner together with the 42-year-old supermodel’s two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — during a Costa Rica vacation. The outing came one month after Bündchen and Brady, 45, finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. So who is the mystery man who appears to be romancing the former Victoria’s Secret Angel? Here is everything you need to know about Valente. He is a jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim and his brothers, Pedro Valente and Gui Valente, began...
Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend’s Behavior Appears to Have Angered His Ex Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley did not mince words with her recent comments following something the quarterback's new girlfriend did.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
CMA Awards 2007: Kellie Pickler Breaks Down During Emotional Performance Of “I Wonder”
Kellie Pickler won the country’s heart when she burst onto the scene while appearing on American Idol back in 2006 (back when people actually cared about those kind of shows). During her time on the show, Kellie was extremely candid about the personal struggles she’d dealt with when it...
Carrie Underwood All Smiles With Hubby Mike Fisher On Family Trip To NASA Space Center
Carrie Underwood spent some much-needed time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Jacob and Isaiah, at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday, November 4. The "Before He Cheats" singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos showing off the fun, family outing. Article...
Lala Kent gives a glimpse of her new man after Randall Emmett breakup
She vanderpumped the brakes before sharing too much. Lala Kent teased her fans with a glimpse of her new man — but only gave them a look at his various face tattoos. “Good morning,” she wrote over the photo. “Time to go to work.”. The “Vanderpump Rules”...
Delish
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards
Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian wore the daring design at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter are twinning at the 2022 CMA Awards. While gracing the red carpet at Wednesday's event in Nashville, the country singers showed up in the same bright blue Balenciaga gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, cutout back, and a train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. The dress was first famously worn by Kim Kardashian. Porter, 32, however, chose to don the dress without the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown: My Marriage to Kody is Crumbling, Too!
It’s all falling apart for Kody Brown, you guys. Or at least it was at one point, back in late 2021 when Sister Wives Season 17 was being filmed. For the last few weeks, TLC viewers have gone behind the scenes to see what transpired after Christine Brown told Kody Brown that she no longer wanted to be married.
Beaming Gisele Bündchen Looks Carefree In Costa Rica After Finalizing Her Divorce With Tom Brady
Living her best life! Gisele Bündchen has entered a new chapter of her life — and it's very suiting for her. The supermodel was all smiles on Monday, November 7, in tropical Costa Rica mere days after she and Tom Brady, 45, finalized their divorce following their 13 years of marriage.
'Please Don't Do This To Yourself': Aaron Carter's Fiancée, Melanie Martin, Begged Him To Stop Drug Use Days Before His Death
Just days before Aaron Carter's tragic passing on Saturday, November 5, the star's on-off fiancée, Melanie Martin, begged him to stop doing drugs, eerily telling him he would lose his life if he continued his dangerous lifestyle.The "I Want Candy" crooner was huffing during an Instagram Live when he claimed his baby mama, with whom he shares 11-month-old son Prince with, told him, "You're going to die."Carter seemed taken aback by the message and said out loud, "Wow ... that's f**ked up." According to reports, the dad-of-one read only part of Martin's message, and her full text shows that she...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
