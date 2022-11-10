Read full article on original website
Wendel announces departure of DHHS Director
The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Director will be leaving the post effective November 29. County Executive P-J Wendel announced the departure of Christine Schuyler on Monday, saying that her current term expired at the end of the month and he made the decision to not re-appoint her to another five-year term and wants to move in a different direction with the structure of the County's delivery of human services.
Village will apply for funding to help with White Inn project
Fredonia village trustees approved a resolution that will allow the village to apply for funding from the State Office of Community Renewal to help finance a portion of the cost involved in the restoration of the White Inn. The board approved the resolution by a 5-0 vote during Monday evening's meeting. The village will be seeking about $180,000 with the funding to be provided as a grant to the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation to help the White Inn, LLC, cover a portion of the costs of furnishings, fixtures and equipment and/or working capital expenses for the project. The Village Board held a public hearing prior the meeting.
Jamestown Teachers Association makes donation to CCHS
Each fall, the Jamestown Teachers Association (JTA) holds a fundraiser to help benefit a local charity or organization. This year, JTA members provided supplies and a monetary donation to the Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS). Brian Papalia, CCHS Senior Programs Director, accepted the donation last week from JTA Local Action Project Chair Stephanie Baker and JTA President Stephanie Sardi.
Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of WNY
There's the potential for a high impact, long duration lake effect snow event in Western New York starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Sunday evening. Chautauqua County could get some of the first significant snowfall of the season, although the Buffalo area should see the bulk of the snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday evening through Thursday evening for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, according to meteorologist Bob Hamilton...
Missing Jamestown Man Sought After ATV Washes Away
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jamestown man who was riding an ATV on Friday. The Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it was notified shortly after 10:45 PM that the ATV had been washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 417. At the time, the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but became separated from his passenger, who was only known to him as "Matt from Jamestown." The Sheriff's Office says Matt is believed to be a white male, possibly in his early 40s, and possibly drove a tan truck. It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety. The Sheriff's Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this man, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at (716) 938-9191.
Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until 6:00 PM
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties until 6:00 PM Sunday. Meteorologist Phil Pandolfo with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says lake effect snow has started to fall off Lake Erie, with accumulation in areas inland from the lake. According to Pandolfo, the snowfall is not concentrated in one particular area, but is more scattered in nature...
Fredonia Restaurant Operation to Become Part of New Virtual Food Court
A downtown Fredonia restaurant operation has announced that it will be merging with another restaurant group to create the region's first virtual food court. TaQo Corp. and the Big Cheeseburger, which have operated at 36 West Main Street in the village since May 2020, will team up with The Point Restaurant Group, LLC and feature three uniquely branded menu concepts: TaQo, the Big Cheeseburger, and Rustico Artisan Pizza upon opening, with additional concepts to be added in the coming months. TaQo Corp. will be closing its Fredonia location on Saturday, November 26th and plans to reopen as "The Point" at a new location at 296 Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk by mid-December. The Point will feature online ordering, curbside pick-up, delivery, full bar, event space and catering.
Jamestown man sentenced on two separate violent felony convictions
A Jamestown man was sentenced Monday morning in Chautauqua County Court on two separate violent felony convictions. District Attorney Jason Schmidt says that 29-year-old Bless Grant, aka "Bam Bam," was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, after pleading guilty. On May 19, while out on bail for the April 5 conviction, Grant was arrested for assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony. On September 12, Grant was convicted of assault 2nd after pleading guilty to assaulting an individual by pistol whipping that person. Grant was also convicted of pointing that apparent handgun in a threatening manner at another individual during the same incident. Judge Foley sentenced Grant to six years in state prison plus five years post release supervision on the September 12 conviction and three years in state prison plus five-years post release supervision for the April 5 conviction. The sentences will be served concurrently. Grant was sentenced as a predicate felon.
Cherry Creek Man Facing Several Charges After Domestic Dispute
A Cherry Creek man was arrested on several charges following a physical domestic incident with his fiancée. State Police in Fredonia responded to a 911 call shortly after 10:45 AM Friday and were joined by Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies. A female at the residence told police that a verbal and physical altercation had taken place, and that 26-year-old Nicholas Mason was upstairs. Troopers quickly cleared the upstairs area and located Mason underneath a blanket. A highly irate and agitated Mason then allegedly began fighting with police, trying to use his head and body to strike them. Mason was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Fredonia barracks, where he allegedly continued to be uncooperative, giving a false name and refusing to give any other personal information. Mason was charged with resisting arrest, 2nd-degree obstruction, 4th-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree menacing, false personation, and two counts of 2nd-degree harassment. He was then taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
