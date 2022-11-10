Read full article on original website
Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative begins rehearsals for 'A Christmas Carol'
LACONIA — Fifty-nine community members ranging in age from 7-70+ have begun rehearsals for the 2022 presentation of Joel Mercier’s "A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story." Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the theatre program at the Belknap Mill and resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, has once again partnered with NCCA at Jean’s Playhouse in Lincoln to bring this holiday favorite to the Colonial Theatre stage for four performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-18. Powerhouse producer Bryan Halperin says, “Last year we had 39 cast members and felt the show was a big success in challenging our participants and entertaining the audience. We are thrilled that this year we found a way to include even more members of our theatre community.”
'Soups On!' at Meredith Fine Craft Gallery
MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery presents “Soups On!,” a special exhibit of handmade soup bowls in all shapes and sizes by various artists. A percentage of all proceeds from the sale of soup bowls will be donated to the Belknap House in Laconia to support local families in need. This special exhibit will run until the end of the month.
Adult Chair Yoga program on Wednesday mornings
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is collaborating with Renee Cupples, E-RYT500 certified yoga instructor, to run a 6-week Adult Chair Yoga program on Wednesdays from 11 a.m to noon, held at the Gilford Youth Center. This program began on Nov. 2, and runs through Dec, 7. Cost is $10.00 daily drop-in fee.
Laconia Squadron Civil Air Patrol hosts open house
LACONIA — If you have a child aged 12-18 who might like to come and see what the Civil Air Patrol Cadet program is all about, join us Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m., at the Laconia Airport Terminal Building. Cadets and senior members will be available to answer questions.
Linda M. Peabody, 77
GILFORD — Linda May Peabody, 77, of Wesley Way, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord. Linda was born on September 6, 1945, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of Clinton W. Peabody Sr. and Mildred (Robinson) Peabody.
Luncheon at Hart's is canceled due to expected weather
MEREDITH — Based on the WMUR weather report this evening at 5 p.m., the Thanksgiving lunch at Hart's Wednesday, November 16 is canceled. The prediction is for 1-6. Meredith is firmly on the line of the heavier snow. There are those who would drive in the snow and then there are those who don't drive when there is one flake.
John Miller, 76
ALTON — The loving husband, father, consummate teacher, and avid outdoorsman John “Jack” Miller, 76, of Alton, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia. He was born to Leslie and Grace (Reynolds) Miller on July 24, 1946, in...
PPH receives grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation
LACONIA — The Partnership for Public Health recently received a $2,500 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. The grant will further the partnerships mission of improving the health and well-being of the Lakes Region through inter-organizational collaboration, as well as community and public health improvement activities. This funding...
Veteran officer picked to head Moultonborough Police Dept.
MOULTONBOROUGH — A 30-year veteran of the Moultonborough Police Department has been appointed chief of police. The selectboard sent a notice Thursday naming its choice of Sgt. Peter Beede Jr. to head the 14-member department.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 83 service calls from last Wednesday through Sunday. Four people were arrested.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 50 service calls from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday. Two people were arrested.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 132 service calls from 11 a.m. on Nov. 7 until 11 a.m. on Monday. Five people were arrested.
Eagles in flight: Gilford High School's 'unbelievable' fall sports season
GILFORD — To say that Gilford High School’s athletic programs have had a banner year would be an understatement. The combined record of the field hockey, boys and girls varsity soccer and football teams this year was 66-2 and, with a student body of fewer than 500 students, the Golden Eagles took home three state titles and a runner-up trophy.
