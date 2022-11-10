Read full article on original website
Waffle Way reopens in Grapevine, featuring waffles, breakfast meals since 1987
Grapevine's Waffle Way features waffles, hot cakes and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Waffle Way held a grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations, according to a social media post. Waffle Way opened in Grapevine in 1987 and serves waffles, hot cakes, omelets and other breakfast items. The restaurant also offers lunch items, such as a hot beef sandwich, a patty melt, a chef's salad and Frito chili pie. Waffle Way is located at 1206 W. Northwest Hwy., Grapevine. 817-481-3908. https://waffleway.com.
Toasted Yolk Cafe closes Highland Village restaurant
The Toasted Yolk Cafe opened its Highland Village location April 9 and closed in November. (Courtesy The Toasted Yolk Cafe) The Toasted Yolk Cafe closed after opening in April. The Highland Village location closed in early November and is no longer listed on the franchise's website. The breakfast restaurant was located at the former IHOP at 3020 Justin Road. The menu served a variety of breakfast and lunch options. There are other locations open throughout the state with others expected to open, according to the company's website. https://thetoastedyolk.com/
Dental clinic Smile Maker of Texas to offer implants, laser teeth whitening in Plano
Smile Maker of Texas is set to relocate to Plano in January. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Smile Maker of Texas is planning to relocate from Prosper to Plano in early January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office will be at 6201 Dallas Parkway. Smile Maker of Texas offers a wide variety of dental services, including cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, family dentistry and laser teeth whitening, according to the company’s website. 972-843-7575. https://smilemakertx.com.
UNT hosts tour of Frisco Landing before scheduled opening in January
Frisco Landing, the first building on the new University of North Texas campus, is slated to open in January. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Frisco Landing, the first building on the new University of North Texas campus, is slated to open in January, according to university officials. University and city officials toured...
McLaren Automotive opens new North American headquarters in Coppell
McLaren Automotive opened its new North American headquarters in Coppell on Nov. 12. (Courtesy McLaren Automotive) McLaren Automotive celebrated the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Coppell on Nov. 12. The 31,000-square-foot facility is located at 1405 S. Belt Line Road. Amenities include a state-of-the-art workshop, training facilities...
Sip + Savor brings Northern California-inspired dining to Highland Village
Sip Savor opened in Highland Village on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Sip Savor) Sip + Savor opened in Highland Village on Nov. 8, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The restaurant is located at 1201 Shoal Creek in The Shops at Highland Village. Sip + Savor is a Northern California-inspired kitchen that serves craft cocktails, a curated wine list and a menu with locally sourced ingredients. Sip + Savor is open for dinner and is planning to open for lunch as well. 972-942-8742. www.dinesipandsavor.com.
Frisco ISD moves forward with plans for visual and performing arts center
In 2022, Wakeland High School won Best Musical in the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards for its production of “Curtains, the Musical.” (Courtesy Frisco ISD) Frisco ISD is moving forward with designing a new visual and performing arts center to expand opportunities for students. At the...
Frisco's founding family of Bubba's, Babe's discuss business origins
Paul Vinyard (center) launched the first Bubba’s Cooks Country in Dallas. Today, his children, Joel Vinyard and Tiffany Vinyard Wheeless, co-own three restaurant concepts with him. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Paul and Mary Beth Vinyard opened Bubba’s Cooks Country in 1981, they did so with a goal of putting...
Guidepost Montessori now offering classes in Lewisville
Guidepost Montessori’s Lewisville location opened Nov. 7. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Guidepost Montessori’s Lewisville location opened Nov. 7. The school is located at 4660 FM 2281 in Castle Hills. Guidepost Montessori helps children ages 12 weeks-6 years develop social, emotional and academic skills. 469-830-8071. www.guidepostmontessori.com/schools/castle-hills-tx Reporter, Lewisville-Coppell. Destine Gibson...
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company celebrating 15 years of serving late-night pizza in Dallas
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company owner Sammy Mandell opened his first location in 2007. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Sammy Mandell, Greenville Avenue Pizza Company’s owner, opened the chain’s Greenville Avenue location 15 years ago after noticing the absence of a late-night pizza spot in the area. “I thought, like, ‘Oh...
Modern Image Institute to offer licensed barber shop experience in Richardson
Modern Image Institute is scheduled to open by the start of 2023 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Modern Image Institute is expected to open soon at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson. Owner Albert Arias, a licensed barber who also operates two Modern Image Stylist locations in Garland and Mesquite, said the barber school is expected to open in December or January. Students at the barber school will be taught theory and techniques in the classroom and then continue their training on the main salon floor at the cutting stations. Graduates are given the ability to obtain their own license and operate at a licensed barber shop. 469-412-5170 (Garland location). www.modernimageco.com.
Deka Lash brings eyelash, eyebrow services to Highland Village
Deka Lash offers a variety of eyelash and eyebrow styling services. (Courtesy Deka Lash Highland Village) Deka Lash opened a new location in Highland Village in early October, according to a spokesperson for the company. Deka Lash is at 2250 Justin Road, Ste. 108. The studio offers a variety of eyelash and eyebrow services, including eyelash extensions, eyelash lifts, eyebrow lamination and eyebrow cleanup. 940-213-1581. www.dekalash.com/find-a-studio/texas/highland-village.
5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
Wells Group renovates Grand Hotel, prepares to relocate Harvest in McKinney
The Grand Hotel was built in 1885, according to its website. (Courtesy Wells Group) Historic Downtown McKinney businesses the Grand Hotel & Ballroom and Harvest are undergoing changes as part of projects underway by their owner, the Wells Group. The Grand Hotel announced a series of recently completed renovations on...
Construction delays postpone planned opening of Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque in Keller
Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque describes itself as an “authentic Texas barbecue” restaurant. (Courtesy Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque) Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque has adjusted its planned opening until spring 2023 at 1801 S. Main St., Keller. Operating partner Jeff Lowery told Community Impact this spring that the restaurant, located next to Horizon 76 American Grill House, would open in August or September. This week, he said construction delays have pushed the planned opening to next year. The location formerly housed Golden Corral. Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque will offer “authentic Texas barbecue," according to its website. www.outpost36.com.
The Londoner pub to show FIFA games at Dallas location in Mockingbird Station
The Londoner will open its Dallas location in November. (Courtesy The Londoner) The Londoner plans to open its new Dallas location next week at 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 250 in Mockingbird Station. The English pub offers British and American cuisine and a full bar. It also offers a late-night menu and brunch on weekends. The soccer bar hosts live soccer game broadcasts and plans to show the FIFA tournament. This is the third location for The Londoner, in addition to its existing pubs in Addison and Colleyville.
Construction-start deadline set for Peabody Hotel & Convention Center in Roanonke
The Peabody Hotel and Convention Center in Roanoke will feature 266 hotel rooms in its eight-story tower. (Courtesy Peabody Hotel) The Peabody Hotel in Roanoke had a sixth amendment made to the contract with the City Council during closed session on Sept. 29. The most recent change gives the developer...
Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 care to pets in Fort Worth
Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care, diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Veterinary Emergency Group relocated Nov. 2 to 9001 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a company representative. The clinic was previously located at 9101 N. Freeway, Fort Worth. Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care to pets. The clinic also offers in-house diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery, ultrasound, treatment for diseases and more, according to its website. 817-928-5995. https://veterinaryemergencygroup.com/locations/fort-worth-tx.
FYE Sports Cards offers trading, consignment in Colleyville
FYE Sports Cards features sports trading cards, sports memorabilia, and helps sports fans grade and authenticate their cards. (Lexi Canivel/Community Impact) FYE Sports Cards opened in August at 5509 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 260, Colleyville, according to its website. The store features sports trading cards, sports memorabilia and consignment for sports cards. It also helps customers grade and authenticate their cards through the third-party companies Professional Sports Authenticator, also known as PSA, and Beckett Grading Services, or BGS. 682-325-4146. www.fyesportscards.com.
CityVet-Phillips Creek to open in January in west Frisco
CityVet-Phillips Creek is planned to open January. (Courtesy CityVet) A new CityVet location is planned to open in January at 415 Lebanon Road in Frisco, according to a company email. CityVet-Phillips Creek will provide standard vet care, including same-day walk-ins and urgent care services. The hospital will also be equipped for surgery, grooming and veterinary-managed boarding services. 469-598-1144. www.cityvet.com/cityvet/phillips-creek.
