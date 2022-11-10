Modern Image Institute is scheduled to open by the start of 2023 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Modern Image Institute is expected to open soon at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson. Owner Albert Arias, a licensed barber who also operates two Modern Image Stylist locations in Garland and Mesquite, said the barber school is expected to open in December or January. Students at the barber school will be taught theory and techniques in the classroom and then continue their training on the main salon floor at the cutting stations. Graduates are given the ability to obtain their own license and operate at a licensed barber shop. 469-412-5170 (Garland location). www.modernimageco.com.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO