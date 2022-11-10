ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waffle Way reopens in Grapevine, featuring waffles, breakfast meals since 1987

Grapevine's Waffle Way features waffles, hot cakes and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Waffle Way held a grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations, according to a social media post. Waffle Way opened in Grapevine in 1987 and serves waffles, hot cakes, omelets and other breakfast items. The restaurant also offers lunch items, such as a hot beef sandwich, a patty melt, a chef's salad and Frito chili pie. Waffle Way is located at 1206 W. Northwest Hwy., Grapevine. 817-481-3908. https://waffleway.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Toasted Yolk Cafe closes Highland Village restaurant

The Toasted Yolk Cafe opened its Highland Village location April 9 and closed in November. (Courtesy The Toasted Yolk Cafe) The Toasted Yolk Cafe closed after opening in April. The Highland Village location closed in early November and is no longer listed on the franchise's website. The breakfast restaurant was located at the former IHOP at 3020 Justin Road. The menu served a variety of breakfast and lunch options. There are other locations open throughout the state with others expected to open, according to the company's website. https://thetoastedyolk.com/​​​​​​​
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dental clinic Smile Maker of Texas to offer implants, laser teeth whitening in Plano

Smile Maker of Texas is set to relocate to Plano in January. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Smile Maker of Texas is planning to relocate from Prosper to Plano in early January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office will be at 6201 Dallas Parkway. Smile Maker of Texas offers a wide variety of dental services, including cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, family dentistry and laser teeth whitening, according to the company’s website. 972-843-7575. https://smilemakertx.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sip + Savor brings Northern California-inspired dining to Highland Village

Sip Savor opened in Highland Village on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Sip Savor) Sip + Savor opened in Highland Village on Nov. 8, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The restaurant is located at 1201 Shoal Creek in The Shops at Highland Village. Sip + Savor is a Northern California-inspired kitchen that serves craft cocktails, a curated wine list and a menu with locally sourced ingredients. Sip + Savor is open for dinner and is planning to open for lunch as well. 972-942-8742. www.dinesipandsavor.com.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Guidepost Montessori now offering classes in Lewisville

Guidepost Montessori’s Lewisville location opened Nov. 7. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Guidepost Montessori’s Lewisville location opened Nov. 7. The school is located at 4660 FM 2281 in Castle Hills. Guidepost Montessori helps children ages 12 weeks-6 years develop social, emotional and academic skills. 469-830-8071. www.guidepostmontessori.com/schools/castle-hills-tx Reporter, Lewisville-Coppell. Destine Gibson...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Modern Image Institute to offer licensed barber shop experience in Richardson

Modern Image Institute is scheduled to open by the start of 2023 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Modern Image Institute is expected to open soon at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson. Owner Albert Arias, a licensed barber who also operates two Modern Image Stylist locations in Garland and Mesquite, said the barber school is expected to open in December or January. Students at the barber school will be taught theory and techniques in the classroom and then continue their training on the main salon floor at the cutting stations. Graduates are given the ability to obtain their own license and operate at a licensed barber shop. 469-412-5170 (Garland location). www.modernimageco.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Deka Lash brings eyelash, eyebrow services to Highland Village

Deka Lash offers a variety of eyelash and eyebrow styling services. (Courtesy Deka Lash Highland Village) Deka Lash opened a new location in Highland Village in early October, according to a spokesperson for the company. Deka Lash is at 2250 Justin Road, Ste. 108. The studio offers a variety of eyelash and eyebrow services, including eyelash extensions, eyelash lifts, eyebrow lamination and eyebrow cleanup. 940-213-1581. www.dekalash.com/find-a-studio/texas/highland-village.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle

Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Construction delays postpone planned opening of Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque in Keller

Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque describes itself as an “authentic Texas barbecue” restaurant. (Courtesy Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque) Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque has adjusted its planned opening until spring 2023 at 1801 S. Main St., Keller. Operating partner Jeff Lowery told Community Impact this spring that the restaurant, located next to Horizon 76 American Grill House, would open in August or September. This week, he said construction delays have pushed the planned opening to next year. The location formerly housed Golden Corral. Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque will offer “authentic Texas barbecue," according to its website. www.outpost36.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Londoner pub to show FIFA games at Dallas location in Mockingbird Station

The Londoner will open its Dallas location in November. (Courtesy The Londoner) The Londoner plans to open its new Dallas location next week at 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 250 in Mockingbird Station. The English pub offers British and American cuisine and a full bar. It also offers a late-night menu and brunch on weekends. The soccer bar hosts live soccer game broadcasts and plans to show the FIFA tournament. This is the third location for The Londoner, in addition to its existing pubs in Addison and Colleyville.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 care to pets in Fort Worth

Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care, diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Veterinary Emergency Group relocated Nov. 2 to 9001 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a company representative. The clinic was previously located at 9101 N. Freeway, Fort Worth. Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care to pets. The clinic also offers in-house diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery, ultrasound, treatment for diseases and more, according to its website. 817-928-5995. https://veterinaryemergencygroup.com/locations/fort-worth-tx.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

FYE Sports Cards offers trading, consignment in Colleyville

FYE Sports Cards features sports trading cards, sports memorabilia, and helps sports fans grade and authenticate their cards. (Lexi Canivel/Community Impact) FYE Sports Cards opened in August at 5509 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 260, Colleyville, according to its website. The store features sports trading cards, sports memorabilia and consignment for sports cards. It also helps customers grade and authenticate their cards through the third-party companies Professional Sports Authenticator, also known as PSA, and Beckett Grading Services, or BGS. 682-325-4146. ​​www.fyesportscards.com.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CityVet-Phillips Creek to open in January in west Frisco

CityVet-Phillips Creek is planned to open January. (Courtesy CityVet) A new CityVet location is planned to open in January at 415 Lebanon Road in Frisco, according to a company email. CityVet-Phillips Creek will provide standard vet care, including same-day walk-ins and urgent care services. The hospital will also be equipped for surgery, grooming and veterinary-managed boarding services. ​​469-598-1144. www.cityvet.com/cityvet/phillips-creek.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

