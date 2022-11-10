The King is celebrating his first birthday as monarch as he turns 74.Charles is expected to mark his 74th anniversary privately on Monday.He became king after the death of the Queen on September 8 and has since had a busy period.As Prince of Wales, he was sometimes away on official foreign tours during his birthday and would celebrate it overseas with a cake.Charles spent the day before his 74th birthday leading the nation in honouring its war dead during the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.His floral tribute to the fallen left at the memorial in Whitehall featured the...

36 MINUTES AGO