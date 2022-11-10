Read full article on original website
Charles turns 74 and celebrates first birthday as king
The King is celebrating his first birthday as monarch as he turns 74.Charles is expected to mark his 74th anniversary privately on Monday.He became king after the death of the Queen on September 8 and has since had a busy period.As Prince of Wales, he was sometimes away on official foreign tours during his birthday and would celebrate it overseas with a cake.Charles spent the day before his 74th birthday leading the nation in honouring its war dead during the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.His floral tribute to the fallen left at the memorial in Whitehall featured the...
Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV European Music Awards
Taylor Swift won big at Sunday's MTV European Music Awards. Swift, walking away with multiple wins, including for best artist, best video and best long-form video.
We don’t want to bring down the curtain on ENO, but opera has to change
Arts Council England recently declined to offer English National Opera (ENO) a place in its next national portfolio of funded organisations. Instead, we proposed a package for it to relocate and reimagine itself outside London. We have been accused lately of crimes including vandalism and metrophobia, by everyone from Andrew Marr to Melvyn Bragg, David Pountney and Simon Schama (although Londoners may note that London’s arts institutions will continue to receive £152m a year – a third of Arts Council funding). Contrary to many reports, we have not sounded a death knell for the opera company.
Arts Council chief: to survive funding slash, opera should move to car parks and pubs
The future of opera is in car parks, pubs and on tablets rather than in lavish productions in grand venues, the chief executive of Arts Council England has said, amid a growing row over its removal of funding for the English National Opera. Darren Henley acknowledged that the decision to...
