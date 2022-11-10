ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

From brutal chugs to fogs of reverb: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

By Matt Owen, Sam Roche, Jackson Maxwell, Michael Astley-Brown
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Louder

Hawkwind legend Nik Turner dead at 82

Hawkwind legend Nik Turner has died aged 82, it has been confirmed. Rumours of Turner's passing began to circulate on social media earlier today (Friday November 11), with a post on his personal Facebook page confirming the news at around 4pm GMT. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing...
Guitar World Magazine

15 Britpop guitar heroes who shook up the UK in the '90s

The '90s is a time often associated with grunge, family sitcoms, and guilty pleasure pop music. Dialing back, though, you'll find a time when groups from across the UK made their respective marks on an evolving scene. And though not always apparent on the surface, one of the most magical aspects of the indie/Britpop era was the guitar work.
Guitar World Magazine

10 power ballads that are easy to play on guitar

Pick up a six-string – and probably a box of tissues – these epic, heartstring-pulling numbers are surprisingly simple to play. Power ballads are often the biggest hits for heavier bands, opening up their catalog to the love song-loving masses. But what makes a song a power ballad? It's typically characterized by quiet verse sections and epic, heavy-hitting choruses, both with intense emotional lyrics and tons of drama.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Loudwire

Enter to Win an Ozzy Osbourne ‘Patient Number 9′ Merch Bundle

Multi-platinum heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio album, the star-studded Patient Number 9 earlier this fall and now the Prince of Darkness is teaming up with Loudwire to give you the chance to win an Ozzy merch bundle. You have until Nov. 11 to enter, after which...
Guitar World Magazine

Is a new-look version of Lari Basilio’s Ibanez LB1 signature guitar on the way?

The Brazilian-born virtuoso took to social media to share a sneak peek at what looks like a cosmetically revamped version of her best-selling signature model. Since Ibanez unveiled Lari Basilio’s flagship LB1 signature guitar in January 2021, the Violet-finished T-type electric guitar has gone on to become one of the most popular and best-selling six-strings of Ibanez’s current catalog.
Guitar World Magazine

Download and stream the audio from Total Guitar 365

Here is all the audio for Total Guitar 365, available to download or stream and use on your phone/computer/tablet. NB: All audio files, except those for Classic Track and Rockschool, are available to download. For copyright reasons, Classic Track and Rockschool are only available for streaming. Chris has been the...
Guitar World Magazine

The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album

The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Louder

Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dead at 72

The Boomtown Rats have announced the news of the death of founding guitarist Garry Roberts. Garry Roberts, founding lead guitarist with Irish punk/new wave band The Boomtown Rats, has died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed in a social media post from the band. The band's statement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy