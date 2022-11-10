ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

discoverkalamazoo.com

Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter

Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Deer destroy 2,000 trees at Clinton County tree farm

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Christmas Tree farm in Clinton County will not be open for normal business this year because deer ate most of their trees. The damage happened at Reverman Tree Farms, located on Forest Hill Road, where deer chewed away roughly 2,000 trees. Jim Reverman, who...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
KALAMAZOO, MI
theolafmessenger.com

Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.

On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

One on one with Olivia Sanabia

Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon's "Just Add Magic" and she joins us today!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Lansing homeless shelters at capacity as cold weather looms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Homelessness is on the rise nationwide and shelters in Lansing are having no choice but to refuse dozens of people every day With a cold front on the way, many homeless shelters across Michigan are beginning to panic. The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports that in Lansing, it’s estimated that […]
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever

There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
We’re the local go-to family info hub for greater Grand Rapids – and it’s all online. Parents visit the Grand Rapids Kids website to find things to do with kids in Grand Rapids on our huge event calendar, as well as read about local adventures, activities & venues. Research day camps, places kids eat free, and the best resources for birthday parties. Find everything here for Grand Rapids Kids! #grandrapids #michigan

