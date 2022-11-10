XENIA — Greene County had four local athletes win their respective player of the year awards in soccer and volleyball during the fall sports season. Three boys soccer players were voted as their league’s top player. Legacy Christian’s Parker Burke and Yellow Springs’ Eli Eyrich won in the Metro Buckeye Conference as the league’s top-two goal scorers and point accumulators. Andrew Hurley of Greeneview also led the Ohio Heritage Conference across the board in goals, assists and points in winning its player of the year.

