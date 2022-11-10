Read full article on original website
Beavercreek holds college signing ceremony
BEAVERCREEK — Nineteen student athletes from Beavercreek High School signed their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level during a school held ceremony on Wednesday. In fall sports, there were five women’s soccer, three men’s soccer, one women’s golfer and one volleyball signees. One swimmer and one...
Soccer, volleyball all-league honors released
XENIA — Greene County had four local athletes win their respective player of the year awards in soccer and volleyball during the fall sports season. Three boys soccer players were voted as their league’s top player. Legacy Christian’s Parker Burke and Yellow Springs’ Eli Eyrich won in the Metro Buckeye Conference as the league’s top-two goal scorers and point accumulators. Andrew Hurley of Greeneview also led the Ohio Heritage Conference across the board in goals, assists and points in winning its player of the year.
Bellbrook holds signing event
Four Bellbrook senior athletes participated in a letter of intent signing ceremony on Wednesday in (L-R) Bennett LaPalm, McKenna Melton, Teagan Melton, and Alanna Vavao. LaPalm will play baseball at the University of Dayton, the Meltons signed with Marshall University for volleyball, and Vavao committed to the University of New Haven for volleyball.
