Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Another “Color Of The Month” scheme
This Nike Air Force 1 Low has colors that you cannot go wrong with. One of the greatest sneakers ever made is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and interestingly enough, it was the first shoe that Nike ever graced with a retro. Since the 80s, the Air Force 1 Low has been a staple of sneaker culture, and fans are always eager for new models.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Utility Keeps Things Clean In “Sail”
The Nike Air Force 1 Utility may seem like a completely new silhouette, but it belongs to the lineage Bruce Kilgore began in 1982. Recently, the model surfaced in a clean mix of “Sail,” “White,” “Phantom” and “Light Cream” colors. Varying materials make up the sneaker’s top-half, while the sole unit boasts the biggest visible departure from the original Air Force 1. Tread, branding on the sock-liners and other logos throughout the shoes make reference to the deign’s 40th anniversary, suggesting the updated iteration will only be around for the celebration.
sneakernews.com
Purples And Pastels Liven This Nike LeBron Witness 7
While we recently received a look at the first Lakers-centric colorway of the Nike LeBron 20, The King’s in-budget styles have centered their efforts exclusively around the purple and gold. Such is the case with the LeBron Witness 7’s latest proposition featuring a slight pastel twist. Tapping into...
sneakernews.com
Worn Blue Suedes Make An Appearance On The Nike Dunk High
Having released less than a year ago, The Swoosh is returning to the washed suede aesthetic that rendered its widely-popular Air Jordan 1 “Hyper Royal” proposition, borrowing the latter for its latest Nike Dunk High build. Extending a hairy suede across its base layer, a muted grey hue...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Huarache Speeds Up The “Moving Company” Collection
The Nike Air Huarache has been in full force over the latter few months, as the latest construction is set to join The Swooshes seasonal collection inspired by their own faux “Moving Company”. Having seemingly treated the entirety of the Beaverton-based brand’s lifestyle silhouettes including a duo of...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Receives A Fall-Friendly “Vachetta Tan” Outfit
Following a short hiatus from dressing its silhouettes in constructions reminiscent of Hender Scheme’s untreated leather finishes, the Air Force 1 Low is returning to the “Vanchetta Tan” scheme that clothed both the Dunk High and Blazer Mid towards the beginning of autumn. In keeping with the...
sneakernews.com
This Kid’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Hidden Neon Green Flair
As the Nike Air Force 1 continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the three trims of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design keep introducing new experiments to the expansive roster of offerings. Recently, a kid’s pair surfaced with a number of details seemingly rooted in graffiti culture. A predominantly white-colored look...
sneakernews.com
Tropical Hues Liven This GS-Exclusive Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Swoosh is known to run rampant with the color palette when it comes to their grade school offerings, combating the dreary, cold winter months with boastful, vibrant kicks. Potentially ensuing on another inline collection for the youth based on the silhouette’s basketball heritage, the latest Air Force 1 Low enacts a tropical aesthetic.
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Mini-Swoosh Twist To This OG-Style Air Max 95
While the Caped Crusader’s winged insignia wasn’t officially affixed on the Air Max 95’s 2019 release, the “Batman” vibes were nonetheless ever-present through the silhouette’s darkened aesthetic adorned with golden yellow accents. Following the sudden passing of Kevin Conroy this week – the voice of DC’s animated Batman for over 20 years – the Gotham Knight’s color scheme is reenacting on Sergio Lazano’s design for a well-timed yet unconnected posthumous homage.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 97 Plays With A Colorful Polka Dot Print
As is customary with The Swooshes silhouettes celebrating an anniversary year, the Beaverton-based brand embarks on a constant influx of propositions. Such is the case with the Nike Air Max 97 during its 25th year in rotation as a colorful 3D print sets the stage on the latest grade school-exclusive offering.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate Comes Anchored By “Neural Grey” Suedes
Having set its focus toward high-top constructions over the past few weeks, the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate is returning in full force this holiday season including this monochrome “Neutral Grey” proposition. Dominated by its typical all-leather construction across the upper, colorless hues take the main stage, color-matched...
sneakernews.com
The Nike SB Ishod Dresses Up In Clean “White/Black”
The Nike SB Ishod had maintained a relatively low profile within the sneaker-space-at-large, but diehard skate fans have been singing the model’s praises since it debuted. Recently, Ishod Wair’s first signature shoe with the Swoosh emerged in a clean white and black color scheme that’ll show wear unlike most other offerings by the Nike SB imprint. Logos at the forefoot and heel take on the darker of the two aforementioned tones, just as the herringbone outsole underfoot. Nike React foam is left to a “colorless” makeup that allows for even the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight.
Reebok Will Release a Trio of Classic Basketball Shoes Throughout November
Reebok is giving retro basketball sneaker fans plenty to look forward to this month. The athletic brand revealed three sneakers that will drop this month, with the first release coming Nov. 11 and the last arriving on Cyber Monday (Nov. 28). Reebok’s first retro basketball sneaker release of November is the Hurrikaze 2 — formerly known as the Kamikaze 2 — which was worn by NBA legend Shawn Kemp in 1995. The colorway arriving on Nov. 11 is “Make it Rain,” executed in a white and sonic green palette. It will arrive via Reebok.com and at select retailers with a $120 price...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Joins The “Feel Love” Collection
Following its inclusion of the Nike Air Max 97 and Nike Air Force 1 Mid, The Swooshes latest inline fall collection is bringing the feel good vibes to the Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 with a bright neon aesthetic. Mirroring the springtime ensemble set forth by the latter two silhouette’s, neon...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Blazer Low Jumbo Resurfaces In Black And White
Jumbo-sized Swooshes have breathed revitalized life into one of The Swooshes oldest constructions, rendering a constant stream of Nike Blazer propositions emboldened by the enlarged Check. After taking a short hiatus following its more than prevalent summer, a simplified aesthetic has been employed unto the presiding low-top. Utilizing a tried-and-true...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low LX Goes Black And Cream
From nods to the “Be True To Your School” pack to collaborations with the likes of Supreme and Off-White, the Nike Dunk Low has enjoyed countless releases over the course of the last few years. And this is sure to continue into the next few, with this newly-revealed “LX” colorway helping ease the transition from 2022 to 2023.
sneakernews.com
Nike Goes For Sleeker Design Cues On The ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 3
If you’ve done any running over the last three years and you have an affinity for Nike running shoes, you may have heard of the ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit series. The beloved line is set to release its third edition soon, which may turn some fans away from it.
