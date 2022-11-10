The Nike SB Ishod had maintained a relatively low profile within the sneaker-space-at-large, but diehard skate fans have been singing the model’s praises since it debuted. Recently, Ishod Wair’s first signature shoe with the Swoosh emerged in a clean white and black color scheme that’ll show wear unlike most other offerings by the Nike SB imprint. Logos at the forefoot and heel take on the darker of the two aforementioned tones, just as the herringbone outsole underfoot. Nike React foam is left to a “colorless” makeup that allows for even the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight.

4 DAYS AGO