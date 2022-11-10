ABILENE, TX – The Mayor of Abilene on Thursday announced that he will not be running for re-election. The following is a letter sent out by Mayor Anthony Williams Dear Abilene friends, Twenty-one years ago, I made the decision to run for the Abilene City Council because I felt my service to this City could play a part in returning the investments that so many people before me had made in my life. Every day since, over two decades of public service, I have committed myself to listening to you, serving all citizens, and working to make Abilene a better place to live, work, worship, and play…

ABILENE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO