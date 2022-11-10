Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons SLP Graduate Program Participates in Abilene Buddy WalkHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
HEB Feast of Sharing returns to Abilene in December
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – HEB Feast of Sharing will return once again to the Big Country in December to provide free meals, assistance and a night of fun for the community. HEB will offer Texas-style meals to visitors in Abilene from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The dinner celebration will take […]
‘Tis The Season In Abilene: 5 Ways For Texans To Give Back During The Holidays
For many of us, this season of the year is an opportunity to "give thanks" by giving back to our community in some form or another. Some do this through financial gifts, others with time or expertise. Collectively it can really make a difference. It's something I especially appreciate about this time of year.
Popular Downtown Abilene restaurant reopens a month after ‘closing indefinitely’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Downtown Abilene hotspot, The Local, is reopening for business on Veterans Day, after being closed for a month due to ‘impacts of COVID.’ In a Facebook post from October, the restaurant said: “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what to do […]
These Real Dinosaur Tracks in Texas Are Not Far From Abilene
There's a place east of Stephenville, Texas that has some of the most awesome natural scenery you'll ever see. Bluebonnets are plentiful, hiking trails with breathtaking views, and, oh yeah, real dinosaur tracks. I'm talking about Dinosaur Valley State Park. Ever been? You should. When I was a kid, I...
ktxs.com
Abilene Fire Department gives people tips on how to stay safe and warm for this winter
ABILENE, Texas — The cold weather is coming and when it gets here, people across the Big Country are looking to their heaters to warm them up. However, the Abilene Fire Department is warning residents about the risk of turning on those heaters after they have been sitting for a long time.
Abilene hometown hero laid to rest at Texas State Veterans Cemetery Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The family and friends of Abilene high graduate and Senior Airman Isaac Hernandez gathered Friday, November 11th at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. They said a final goodbye to their loved one on Veterans day. Hernandez passed away October 27th, 2022 following a motorcycle incident. The 29-year-old Airman graduated from […]
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested, accused of taking money till, merchandise from business
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested early this morning for a burglary that took place at a south Abilene business. According to an arrest report, Jesus Guerra was seen on security footage carrying a square or rectangular shaped object. Guerra was mirandized and he admitted to entering a closed business at 3287 South 14th Street and taking the money till.
First widespread freeze of the season for Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo has announced a Freeze Warning for Tom Green County. The Freeze Warning is in effect for our entire area Saturday morning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to around 32°, but wind chill values could […]
koxe.com
Brownwood, Early, Comanche, Coleman Win Playoff Games
Several Bi-District Football Playoff Games were played on Thursday night while others will be played Friday night. Below are the Thursday night results. Wall 2, Tornillo 0 (forfeit) Tolar 61, Whitewright 0. Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8. Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13. Riesel 28, Cayuga 7. Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27.
Report: Adult enters Abilene middle school to seek shelter after student lets her inside
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An adult woman was able to enter an Abilene middle school to seek shelter after a student let her inside Monday. Abilene Independent School District staff confirm the 29-year-old woman, who is a former student, was let inside Madison Middle School when a current student held a door open for her […]
Abilene Mayor Won't Seek 3rd Term
ABILENE, TX – The Mayor of Abilene on Thursday announced that he will not be running for re-election. The following is a letter sent out by Mayor Anthony Williams Dear Abilene friends, Twenty-one years ago, I made the decision to run for the Abilene City Council because I felt my service to this City could play a part in returning the investments that so many people before me had made in my life. Every day since, over two decades of public service, I have committed myself to listening to you, serving all citizens, and working to make Abilene a better place to live, work, worship, and play…
brownwoodnews.com
Free throws carry Merkel past Lady Lions, 49-43
MERKEL – The Brownwood Lady Lions are still in search of their first victory of the 2022-23 basketball season following Saturday’s 49-43 loss at Class 3A Merkel. Brownwood trailed 10-6 after one quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 36-31 through three periods. Merkel scored 20 points at the free throw, where it attempted 32 shots, while the Lady Lions were 3 of 7 (42 percent) at the charity stripe.
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting, choking woman who was holding 5-month-old baby
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Elm Street – Burglary of VehicleA business reported an unknown suspect […]
Crime Reports: 95-year-old Abilene man assaulted by unknown suspect in driveway, hospitalized
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of N 7th Street – Theft of PropertyPolice responded to a local […]
Evading arrest charges dismissed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his charge connected to the shooting death of a man in 2009 dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict him, has been no billed by a grand jury again on his charge of evading arrest in April. Jeremy Goines was arrested April 29, after police tried […]
Football Friday Night High School Bi-District Playoff Scores and Previews
Football Friday Night is here for the bi-district playoff round! Tune in starting at 6 p.m. with Beau Bagley and Paul MacKinnon providing live scoring updates and getting real-time reports from our team across town. See scores in real time by seeing our scoreboard powered by Scorestream, or by visiting...
Grand Jury List: Michael Jackson, John Wayne among suspects indicted in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Crystalina Pas Stokes – Assault EMS Personnell Steven Keith Ralston – Possession of Cocaine Grady […]
brownwoodnews.com
No. 6 May ousted in first round by No. 8 Irion County in 104-91 shootout
ROBERT LEE – The Class A Division I No. 6 May Tigers will not be making a third straight appearance in the state championship game, as the No. 8 Irion County Hornets pulled off a 104-91 bi-district round upset Thursday – avenging the outcome of the 2021 playoff battle between the two teams.
