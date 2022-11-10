ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

HEB Feast of Sharing returns to Abilene in December

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – HEB Feast of Sharing will return once again to the Big Country in December to provide free meals, assistance and a night of fun for the community. HEB will offer Texas-style meals to visitors in Abilene from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The dinner celebration will take […]
These Real Dinosaur Tracks in Texas Are Not Far From Abilene

There's a place east of Stephenville, Texas that has some of the most awesome natural scenery you'll ever see. Bluebonnets are plentiful, hiking trails with breathtaking views, and, oh yeah, real dinosaur tracks. I'm talking about Dinosaur Valley State Park. Ever been? You should. When I was a kid, I...
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
Abilene man arrested, accused of taking money till, merchandise from business

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested early this morning for a burglary that took place at a south Abilene business. According to an arrest report, Jesus Guerra was seen on security footage carrying a square or rectangular shaped object. Guerra was mirandized and he admitted to entering a closed business at 3287 South 14th Street and taking the money till.
Brownwood, Early, Comanche, Coleman Win Playoff Games

Several Bi-District Football Playoff Games were played on Thursday night while others will be played Friday night. Below are the Thursday night results. Wall 2, Tornillo 0 (forfeit) Tolar 61, Whitewright 0. Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8. Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13. Riesel 28, Cayuga 7. Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27.
Abilene Mayor Won't Seek 3rd Term

ABILENE, TX – The Mayor of Abilene on Thursday announced that he will not be running for re-election.  The following is a letter sent out by Mayor Anthony Williams Dear Abilene friends, Twenty-one years ago, I made the decision to run for the Abilene City Council because I felt my service to this City could play a part in returning the investments that so many people before me had made in my life. Every day since, over two decades of public service, I have committed myself to listening to you, serving all citizens, and working to make Abilene a better place to live, work, worship, and play…
Free throws carry Merkel past Lady Lions, 49-43

MERKEL – The Brownwood Lady Lions are still in search of their first victory of the 2022-23 basketball season following Saturday’s 49-43 loss at Class 3A Merkel. Brownwood trailed 10-6 after one quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 36-31 through three periods. Merkel scored 20 points at the free throw, where it attempted 32 shots, while the Lady Lions were 3 of 7 (42 percent) at the charity stripe.
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting, choking woman who was holding 5-month-old baby

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Elm Street – Burglary of VehicleA business reported an unknown suspect […]
Evading arrest charges dismissed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his charge connected to the shooting death of a man in 2009 dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict him, has been no billed by a grand jury again on his charge of evading arrest in April. Jeremy Goines was arrested April 29, after police tried […]
Grand Jury List: Michael Jackson, John Wayne among suspects indicted in Taylor County

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Crystalina Pas Stokes – Assault EMS Personnell Steven Keith Ralston – Possession of Cocaine Grady […]
No. 6 May ousted in first round by No. 8 Irion County in 104-91 shootout

ROBERT LEE – The Class A Division I No. 6 May Tigers will not be making a third straight appearance in the state championship game, as the No. 8 Irion County Hornets pulled off a 104-91 bi-district round upset Thursday – avenging the outcome of the 2021 playoff battle between the two teams.
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

