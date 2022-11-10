Two recent stories about research in Iowa produced opposite reactions. One gave me a sense of pride and hope; the other, disappointment and concern. A California startup with operations in Ames is exploring a new method for delivering nitrogen to plants. If successful, it could pay huge dividends to Iowa farmers and the state’s soil, which has been deteriorating since the 1950s, when agronomists discovered the yield-boosting properties of chemically produced nitrogen fertilizers.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO