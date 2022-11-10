Read full article on original website
Related
Des Moines Business Record
The Elbert Files: Research questions
Two recent stories about research in Iowa produced opposite reactions. One gave me a sense of pride and hope; the other, disappointment and concern. A California startup with operations in Ames is exploring a new method for delivering nitrogen to plants. If successful, it could pay huge dividends to Iowa farmers and the state’s soil, which has been deteriorating since the 1950s, when agronomists discovered the yield-boosting properties of chemically produced nitrogen fertilizers.
Des Moines Business Record
‘Fearless is having the courage to honor your truth’: Meet 6 fearless Iowa women.
The Business Record’s Fearless initiative is celebrating its second birthday this year. We remain steadfast in living up to our goal of empowering Iowa women to succeed in work and life through our articles, stories and community events. At its core, Fearless aims to amplify the perspectives, stories and...
Comments / 0