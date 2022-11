The Wildcats’ (7-3, 3-0) 38-point first half stunned the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) on Saturday, allowing ACU to leave Huntsville with the win, 45-28. The win gave ACU its seventh win of the season, which is the first time in the university’s Div. I history that the program has recorded seven or more wins in a season.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO