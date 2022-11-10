Read full article on original website
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
breezejmu.org
Energy and enthusiasm shines through for Dukes early in season
From dancing to clapping and even barking on the Dukes’ sideline during their game Nov. 7 against Maine, JMU women’s basketball brought all of its energy to help motivate the team during its home opener despite the loss. The Dukes didn’t receive the result they wanted as a...
breezejmu.org
JMU returns to form, thrashes ODU, 37-3
Backed up at the 5-yard line in the first quarter on JMU’s second offensive drive of the game, graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio flashed it back. Before his pulled oblique Oct. 20, before throwing just 14 passes last week against Louisville and today before he battled through the second half after an ankle injury, Centeio played like his old self — like the quarterback who led JMU to its 5-0 start and put up 468 passing yards versus Georgia Southern.
breezejmu.org
JMU women’s basketball picks up strong win over Queens, 89-48
Junior forward Kseniia Kozlova, standing at 6-foot-4, made it look easy. She batted away the ball as it headed toward JMU’s rim, tapping the ball from going out of bounds. Junior forward Claire Neff did the same thing on a similar-looking play a few minutes later. The defensive effort...
breezejmu.org
Some JMU players eager to return home for ODU matchup
JMU’s homecoming came Oct. 22, but some JMU football players feel like they have another one this weekend versus Old Dominion. Since the two in-state rivals haven’t squared off since 2012, players from the area finally get a chance to play in front of local friends and family.
breezejmu.org
How a freshman from Finland made an impact on JMU men's soccer
Being a student-athlete abroad isn’t always easy, but Kevin Larsson, who came to JMU from Finland, made it look that way in his first year for the Dukes. Before coming to Harrisonburg, Larsson started playing soccer at 8 years old. The 5-foot-9 freshman midfielder spent his life in Helsinki, Uusimaa, Finland, where he played for the Finland National Team.
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball wins three straight sets to beat defending Sun Belt Champions, 3-1
As Tropical Storm Nicole brewed outside of Godwin Hall on Friday, a different kind of storm potentiated inside the building. A clash inside Sinclair Gymnasium between JMU volleyball, the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference East Division, and South Alabama, the reigning conference champions, awaited. In their first of two matchups, JMU emerged victorious.
breezejmu.org
JMU defeats ODU 37-3
JMU takes home the hardware in the first ever Royal Rivalry gridiron matchup. The Dukes beat the Monarchs 37-3 and quarterback Todd Centeio wins Oyster Bowl MVP. Sports Editor Madison Hricik and Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon discuss what it took to win and what's next moving forward.
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball brings high hitting percentage into historic weekend
This weekend is a big one for JMU volleyball. In its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, JMU’s success has come early. The Dukes are 19-4 overall, 13-1 in conference play and 12-0 against the Sun Belt East Division. They’ve clinched the No. 1 seed in the east ahead of the Sun Belt Conference Championship and look to win their first conference title since 2017.
rewind1051.com
Report: 42-percent of “Gen Z” struggle with mental health
A new report uncovered some unsettling news in regards to mental health. According to Harmony Healthcare I-T, 42 percent of young adults belonging to “Gen Z” struggle with mental health conditions. While the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 appeared to be a major factor in the findings, Maureen Bowler,...
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
NBC 29 News
Impact of same day voter registration Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Same day voter registration has made it easier for people to show up and cast their vote. There was a large turnout for a midterm, especially at precincts with high student population. Charlottesville General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell says there was a large...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
cbs19news
Officials respond to social media-based concerns associated with mental health incident
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says faulty information led to concerns about a possible threat to students at Nelson County High School. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, there was a mental health incident involving a student on Nov....
Virginia teen dead from overdose after buying fentanyl-laced pills over Snapchat
A forensic examination of Ali's victim revealed that they had died of "acute fentanyl toxicity"-- but in Snapchat conversations with Ali, it's clear the teen believed they were purchasing Percocet.
fredericksburg.today
Hometown Holiday in Louisa is all about being local
Now through December 31, Louisa County residents are encouraged to shop and explore the community through a “Hometown Holiday” campaign. Hometown Holiday – representing a collaboration between Louisa County Parks, Recreation & Tourism and the Louisa County Chamber of Commerce – utilizes the recently launched Visit Louisa mobile app to make this season’s special offers and local events easy to find. Not only will residents be able to use the Visit Louisa app for gift ideas and to plan outings, users will also be able to enter weekly prize drawings.
theriver953.com
VSP issues Senior Alert for Albemarle County man
Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Lawrence Gaines Thomas of Scottsville, Virginia. Thomas suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. Thomas is a 78 year old, 5’5”, 130 pound male with brown eyes and gray hair. It...
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lawrence Thomas has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas,...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Man arrested in assault that lands city woman in hospital with multiple injuries
A Waynesboro man is in custody after being arrested on a litany of felony charges stemming from a Sunday morning assault. Aero Casey Smith, 31, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond, according to Waynesboro Police. Officers responded to Augusta Health on Sunday to speak with a...
Albemarle man last seen headed to Food Lion found safe
State police have issued a Senior Alert for a 78-year-old Albemarle County man with dementia last seen Friday evening headed to the grocery store.
