Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
Is Perion Network (PERI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shot up 36% on the stock market in the past month after suffering a brutal sell-off for most of the year. The rally seems a tad surprising -- the chipmaker issued a terrible outlook in August thanks to the weakness in the personal computer (PC) market, which hamstrung its gaming business.
Are Investors Undervaluing Amdocs (DOX) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
PSQ, KFYP: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares Short QQQ, where 9,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 8.4% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest...
Why Planet Fitness (PLNT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ANET
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Arista Networks is now the #133 analyst pick, moving up by 2 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFS
The Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of OMFS were up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were...
Daily Dividend Report: BAX,GIS,YUM,PEG,FCPT
Baxter International, a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PGX
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco Preferred ETF (Symbol: PGX) where we have detected an approximate $71.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.4% decrease week over week (from 424,900,000 to 418,800,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of PGX, versus its 200 day moving average:
S&P 500 Movers: ALB, SIVB
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of SVB Financial Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, SVB Financial Group has lost about 65.1% of its value. And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on...
What Makes VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) a New Buy Stock
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging A10 Networks (ATEN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is A10 Networks (ATEN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
APLE vs. CUBE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector have probably already heard of Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) and CubeSmart (CUBE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their...
What Makes e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Wall Street Analysts See a 127% Upside in Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL) have gained 45.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.06, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $16.03 indicates a potential upside of 127.1%.
Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR (EXAI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR (EXAI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
