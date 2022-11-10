Grandma’s Pantry moves beyond the farmers market, opens shop in downtown Pocatello

A power couple’s passion project has turned into a full-time business bringing a new deli to Pocatello.

Meet Brian and Kimberly Zenger, natives of California and Wyoming who now call Pocatello home and are the masterminds behind Grandma’s Pantry Pocatello.

It all started with a love for making flavorful jelly at home to the jelly being first sold at the local farmers market, which has now reached new heights. Brian and Kimberly would have never imagined their homemade jelly leading up to a full-time business — from the Jelly Wagon to the food truck The Grill and now to the Little Nook deli located at 200 S. Main St. inside the Station Square building.

With the weather in Idaho changing, the food truck known as The Grill and the Jelly Wagon are parked until April. However, this season it’s different because you can now find the same delicious items at Grandma’s Pantry Little Nook and more. The Little Nook serves everything from sandwiches to their signature jacked-up grilled cheese. With 72 flavors of jams to offer, they cannot miss a taste bud. Some of their deli options include soups, grilled cheese sandwiches and the most loved steak and onion peach habanero sandwich. They also have a vegan and gluten-free menu. They also have a High School Brown Bag option, where students get a choice of a ham sandwich and a bag of chips for $7 and a selection of their beverage for $1.

Meeting the couple behind the business was such an honor and inspiration. Growing any business from scratch requires consistency, grit, patience and dedication, and the journey for Brian and Kimberly was no different.

Kimberly talked about how consistency in flavor has to be maintained with any food-based company, and she shared, “If a jam doesn’t pass my test, I don’t let it leave my kitchen. And that has been the key to my consistency in flavor. If you had asked me a few years ago if my special jam would have turned into a full-time business and went from a farmers’ market, jelly wagon, food truck, and now a deli to call home, I would have laughed. This business has been built with much love, blood, and sweat.”

The Nook is being run by the couple themselves and their son. With the community’s love and support, the couple is hopeful that, soon enough, they will land a very competitive spot at the Blackfoot Fair in the coming years.

Grandma’s Pantry Little Nook is open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. They now cater deli sandwiches and take orders by phone, 208-221-2119, or online through their website, GrandmasPantryPocatello.com. With a month of operations under their belt, the Little Nook is ready for a kickoff grand opening on Saturday. Brian and Kimberly are so excited to welcome the community to their Deli at Station Square downtown.