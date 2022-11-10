A new species of whale discovered last year in the Gulf of Mexico is already ‘on the edge of extinction’, experts warn. Rice’s whale, also known as the Gulf of Mexico whale, was discovered in January 2021 but researchers believe there are only 50 left in existence. Scientists have raised concerns that oil and gas drilling in the Gulf are to blame, by disrupting habitats in a “clear, existential threat to the whale’s survival and recovery.”A group of more than 100 scientists has now written an open letter to US President Joe Biden urging the administration to take action. In...

27 DAYS AGO