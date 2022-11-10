Read full article on original website
Kershaw, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Timberland High School football team will have a game with Andrew Jackson High School on November 12, 2022, 13:00:00.
WLTX.com
Newberry College wins South Atlantic Conference Championship game
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dre Harris threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Washington with 2:45 left in regulation, helping Newberry College to defeat Mars Hill 27-24 in the inaugural South Atlantic Conference championship game. The Wolves trailed 24-20 but were given one last chance for a go-ahead score when...
D2 football playoffs: Benedict, two CIAA squads head get in
Benedict gets the top spot in the D2 playoffs Southern region, while two CIAA programs will play this weekend. The post D2 football playoffs: Benedict, two CIAA squads head get in appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WYFF4.com
Byrnes, Christ Church football teams advance in high school football playoffs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Christ Church football team defeated Calhoun County 63-29 on Saturday to advance to the third round of the 1A playoffs. Byrnes defeated Blythewood 27-24 to advance to the third round of the 5A playoffs. Next week the Rebels travel to Gaffney, with the winner advancing to the upper state championship game.
WLTX.com
Benedict College makes history, wins its first SIAC Championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict College Tigers (11-0) racked up a season-high 573 yards of total offense on their way to a 58-21 victory over Tuskegee in the SIAC Championship at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Benedict quarterback Eric Phoenix threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading...
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Clemson: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The South Carolina Gamecocks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Colonial Life Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. It was a close one, but on Tuesday the Gamecocks sidestepped the...
WLTX.com
W.J. Keenan standout staying to play for South Carolina Women's Basketball
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Milyasia Fulwiley has been on the receiving end of a Dawn Staley full-court press since the seventh grade. That is when South Carolina's head basketball coach first started recruiting Fulwiley who is currently ranked as one of the top guards in the country. On Thursday, all...
Carter comes up big in Gamecocks win over the Tigers
Guard Chico Carter turned in a solid performance for South Carolina which was capped with a big time shot with 0.8 seconds left in the game that would give his team a 60-58 win. After Clemson tied the game at 58 on two Brevin Galloway free throws with seven seconds...
WLTX.com
Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
spoonuniversity.com
"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students
The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
Hundreds receive free health screenings, Black Panther tickets at Columbia Health Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of people received free health screenings Saturday as part of the 16th-annual Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia Health Fair. Participants were screened for illnesses like diabetes and artery conditions. They were also able to receive vaccinations, including flu shots. Karen Johnson was among those...
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
abccolumbia.com
Samsung hosting Veterans Day Luncheon drive-thru for families
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) will host its Veterans Day Luncheon on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m as a drive-thru. The 6th annual event will take place at the Veterans’ Affairs Office in Newberry. Local veterans will be recognized during the...
WIS-TV
Benedict College officially opens new police station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
Garden & Gun
History on Horseback at the Black Cowboy Festival
Some cowboys come in Hummers instead of on horseback now, but the impetus behind the Black Cowboy Festival remains the same: to honor the Black Western pioneers underrepresented in history and popular culture. For this annual weekend of horsemanship exhibitions and amateur competitions, thousands of people from hours away come to tiny Rembert, South Carolina, less than an hour east of Columbia.
live5news.com
Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 17A is back open after a major crash. The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to Lt. Rick Carson. That area was closed down for multiple hours Saturday...
coladaily.com
Pizza joint Upper Crust no longer open for dinner
Upper Crust serves wood-fired pizzas and cuisine in Northeast Columbia but has faced recent challenges, causing them to stop serving dinner. The pizza joint released a statement on Facebook stating they will only be open for brunch and lunch effective Friday. "We just DON’T have the staff.. And we are...
WIS-TV
Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly early morning crash in Saluda County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Rd near Boulder Drive. The vehicle in the crash was heading north when it went over...
