Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors and more for Cruise To The Edge 2024

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
 3 days ago

Cruise To The Edge has announced it will set sail in 2024 from Miami, Florida from March 8-13, taking in two Caribbean locations, George Town, Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica, along the way.

The festival has slowly been announcing participating acts today, with Marillion and Big Big Train the latest bands announced this evening, and earlier Steve Hackett , Flying Colors , Haken , Riverside , Lonely Robot , The Flower Kings , Adrian Belew , Gryphon , Symphony X , Airbag , Baraka, PFM and Queensryche were all announced, with plenty more acts to be announce din the future.

Various room deals and packages for the 2024 Cruise  are now available at the new Cruise To The Edge website .

Louder

