earth.com
How did octopuses develop complex brains?
Cephalopods – a group of animals including squids, octopuses, and cuttlefish – are extremely intelligent creatures capable of behaviors such as processing information to change their shape, color, and even texture in order to blend with the environment, communicating with conspecifics, and using tools to solve problems – capacities that are possible due to the fact that they have the most complex brains of any invertebrates on Earth.
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
This hideous 6,000-pound monstrosity is the biggest fish ever caught
A group of researchers in Portugal discovered the largest fish ever found back in 2019. The giant sunfish, which weighed over 6,000 pounds, was dead, floating on the surface of the water when they found it. The researchers were in the area, working off the coast of the Azores when they spotted the carcass and hauled it to shore.
Giant, Horrid Deep-Sea Louse-Like Creature Filmed Feasting on Fish Head
Giant isopods are thought to have existed for more than 160 million years, evidence from the fossil record indicates.
Octopuses throw objects at one another, researchers observe
They hunt alone, are prone to a scrap, and even cannibalise one another. And octopuses appear to have another antisocial arm to their behaviour: they hurl jet-propelled clouds of silt, algae and even shells. Researchers studying Octopus tetricus, the common Sydney octopus, have filmed the cephalopods gathering debris in their...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking 439-Million-Year-Old “Shark” Forces Scientists To Rethink the Timeline of Evolution
The ancient shark was found in China and is humans’ oldest jawed ancestor. The apex predators of the ocean are often shown as living sharks. Paleontologists have been able to locate remains of ancient ancestors that originate from the Palaeozoic era, which dates back hundreds of millions of years ago. These ancient “sharks,” often referred to as acanthodians, were covered with spines. Unlike modern sharks, they evolved bony “armor” around their paired fins.
pethelpful.com
Video of Horse Teaching Her Baby About an Electric Fence Is Incredible
An important part of motherhood is teaching your children the ins and outs of survival. While all people and animals have natural survival instincts, there is still much to teach new borns. One new mom was doing exactly that with her baby in this incredible video. TikTok user @jobosslady2 recently...
a-z-animals.com
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?. Crocodiles are one of the largest reptiles in the world, capable of reaching about 17 feet in length, which is more than twice the average human’s height. These cold-blooded predators are also known for their incredible biting force and strong tails. They can bring down large animals such as deer, snakes, and other crocodiles, crushing bones and hard shells with their powerful jaws.
Good News Network
This 120-Million Year Old Bird/Dinosaur Combo Is Teaching Scientists How Birds Came to Be
A bizarre cross between a bird and a dinosaur had blue, brown and grey feathers, a long tail, and small teeth. What’s more, their brain morphology is perfectly transitional between bird and reptile, with a brain likely built to smell like reptiles, but also to see well in daylight like birds.
Ars Technica
Megalodon and other extinct giant sharks started life in nurseries
Gigantic extinct sharks have something to tell us from millions of years ago, and paleontologists are only just beginning to unravel that message. In a series of firsts, paleontologists have identified a growing number of paleo-nurseries, ancient sanctuaries where young sharks may have been born and where they grew until they were big enough to survive on their own in the larger sea. It’s a strategy some sharks continue to employ today, meaning it has been a successful evolutionary tactic for at least 23 million years.
Humans with Ostrich Foot Syndrome. Strange Genetics
If there is one surety in life, it is that we live in an amazing world. I came upon this interesting phenomenon: a tribe of people called the Vadoma people. A person whose feet vary from the norm. They are not the only ones who possess these unusual and unique features.
scitechdaily.com
Strange Shell-Like Egg Case and the Secrets of Octopus Evolution
New research indicates that a type of octopus appears to have evolved independently to develop something resembling a shell, despite having lost the genetic code that produced actual shells in its ancestors and relatives. The study was presented in a new paper in Genome Biology and Evolution, a journal published by Oxford University Press,
‘It was giving me a hug’: video captures rare giant octopus encounter
Canadian diver captures footage of the cephalopod drawing closer and closer until it fully embraces her
Science Focus
Angry octopuses caught hurling silt, shells and algae at one another
The behaviour has never been observed in octopuses before. Octopuses have been observed throwing around debris, sometimes at one another and especially when they show visible signs of anger. A team of researchers based at the University of Sydney recorded the behaviour of a group of 10 common Sydney octopuses...
WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher
A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
Bizarre Pelican Eel Can Eat Prey Larger Than Own Body Thanks to Giant Mouth
When the pelican eel spots potential prey, it inflates its mouth drastically, like a balloon, and creates a giant pouch that acts like a net.
Unknown Group of Insects Found in 35 Million Year Old Amber
35 million year old insect caught in amberScientific Reports. An unidentified group of insects was discovered by scientists in an ancient amber drop. Researchers were able to confirm the existence of the genus Calliarcys in Eocene Baltic amber using micro-tomography (Micro-CT). This represents a unique chance to learn more about ancient Ephemeroptera, which are almost never preserved in sedimentary rock fossils.
Fish Trap Dating Back 11,000 Years in Alaska Reveals Migration Secrets
Ancient humans are thought to have crossed into the Americas via a land bridge between modern-day Russia and Alaska.
Phys.org
Gliding treefrogs, mini-males and burrowing frogs in trees: Why Melanesia is the world's tropical island frog hotspot
A chocolate treefrog that looks like a Freddo. Burrowing frogs which live in trees. Long-nosed frogs named after Pinocchio. Frogs which go straight from egg to froglet without stopping at tadpole. And large treefrogs which can glide from tree to tree. All these and many more are found only in...
earth.com
How did green lizards evolve in the Mediterranean?
The evolutionary clade and biodiversity of green lizards of the genera Lacerta and Timon – which are frequently found in the Mediterranean basin and surrounding regions of Europe, North Africa, and Asia – have not been studied extensively from the perspective of historical biogeography. Now, a research team led by the University of Barcelona (UB) has analyzed the potential evolutionary processes that gave rise to the biodiversity of species in this group in Mediterranean ecosystems.
