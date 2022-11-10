ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WacoTrib.com

Drew goes for No. 400 at Baylor against nephew

Scott Drew will shoot for his 400th win in 20 seasons at Baylor against Northern Colorado on Monday night. Trying to stop him will be a player he knows very well. Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw, is a freshman guard who is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a dead-eye shooter who has hit six of 10 3-pointers in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 start heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
WACO, TX
baylorbears.com

EQ Welcomes Nine in 2023 Class

WACO, Texas – Baylor equestrian head coach Casie Maxwell announced the signings of nine student-athletes in the class of 2023 on Friday. The incoming Bears represent seven different states, with two joining the Jumping Seat side and seven joining the Western side. All nine in the class will come to Waco in the fall of 2023.
WACO, TX
US105

GOAL!!! New Sports Bar In Temple, Texas Shoots For A New Fandom

Sports bars are always something that many go to on Saturdays or Sundays for big sporting events. Whether it be by yourself or with a group, sometimes it is better to be out in the city instead of at home. However, as with all establishments, there has to be a certain reason to visit any sports bar.
TEMPLE, TX
baylorbears.com

WGOLF Adds a Pair in the Fall Signing Window

WACO, Texas – Baylor women's golf signed Yoonjeong Huh and Hannah Herbel during the first day of the fall signing period, as announced by head coach Jay Goble on Friday. Huh, who goes by Amy, and Herbel bring decorated amateur careers to Waco, and Goble is excited to add them to the roster.
WACO, TX
247Sports

LIVE: Kansas State 31, Baylor 3 FINAL

Following a home loss to Texas, Kansas State looks to turn the page as the Wildcats battle Baylor. Saturday night's game is available on FS1 and will kickoff shortly after 6 p.m. Follow along on GoPowercat for live updates between the Wildcats and Bears. FIRST QUARTER:. 15:00 KSU 0, BAY...
MANHATTAN, KS
baylorbears.com

XC Wraps Up Season at NCAA Regionals

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Baylor cross country team wrapped up the 2022 season at the NCAA South Central Regional on Friday morning. As a team, the women finished eighth in their 6k race, while the men finished seventh in their 10k. Ellie Hodge, Ryan Day and Drew Snyder all secured All-Region honors with their top-25 performances.
WACO, TX
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
High School Football PRO

Belton, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northeast Early College High School football team will have a game with Belton High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Baylor University names research lab after a late student

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University honors one of its late students by naming a research lab after him and his family. Former student, Brendon Mooney, died from a car crash in 2009 which left the community devastated. Mooney’s father, Richard Mooney, said his son was a great role model...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 11, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen City of Killeen employees spent Monday cleaning up the historic downtown area. Volunteers from 13 departments picked up trash, pressure washing side walks and sanitizing benches. The city says it helps shows that they care about its businesses and residents. We want...
KILLEEN, TX
myfoxzone.com

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
AUSTIN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Matthews and Sartor exchange vows

It’s happily ever after for Mason Kyle Matthews and Tiffany Louise Sartor, both of Gatesville. The grandfather of the bride officiated the ceremony on October 29, 2022, on the beautiful 50-acre Knoxville Ranch Wedding Venue in West, Texas in the presence of family and close friends. The bride is...
GATESVILLE, TX
US105

New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business

Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco

The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
WACO, TX

