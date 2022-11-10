Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Missing Dubuque Man Found Dead
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man was discovered near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Investigators say they were called to the railroad tracks near the fairgrounds a little after 10pm Wednesday after staff members from the Canadian National Railroad reporting seeing a body as their train passed by. The body was identified as Joseph Peavey of Dubuque. He was reported missing from the Hillcrest Residential Care Facility on October 26th. Investigators say he was accidentally hit by a train sometime between then and November 9th. An autopsy will be conducted, and Peavey's death is still under investigation.
KCRG.com
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 9th at approximately 10:05 am, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Crews arrived and located the subject, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say...
superhits106.com
Motorcyclist dies following collision with deer near Monticello
A motorcyclist died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside Monticello. The motorcyclist was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later died from his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. The motorcyclist was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 in rural Monticello around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending the motorcyclist onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Missing Man Found Dead Near Dubuque County Fairgrounds
A man who was reported missing for the past two weeks was found dead near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report around 10 am of a person lying next to the railroad tracks. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who saw the person on the ground as the train was passing by.
KCRG.com
Garage destroyed after a Cedar Rapids Fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters were sent to 1006 East Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of a garage on fire. At the scene, first responders quickly went to work, using hose lines to fight the flames. The garage is a complete loss. The Cedar Rapids Police says that the fire was caused by a wood burning stove. One man was at home during the fire, however he didn’t require medical attention.
iheart.com
Three Hurt In Interstate-380 Crash In Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three people are hurt after an overnight car crash on Interstate-380 in Cedar Rapids. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes between H Avenue and 7th Street around 2:00 a.m., though they haven't said what caused the crash or how many cars were involved. The victims have non-life threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly car crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 50 years in prison Thursday for a deadly car crash that happened last year. Branden Authement was convicted of homicide by vehicle OWI, serious injury by vehicle, and theft. A criminal complaint shows he stole a vehicle from a...
Dyersville, IA Man Arrested for Firing a Gun in Dyersville on Wednesday (Nov 9)
A Dyersville man was arrested on Wednesday after a shots fired event last night in Dyersville, Iowa. Police say they responded to a disturbance at 505 9th Street SE in Dyersville just before 6 pm yesterday. Dubuque County Sheriff's and police units from Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, and Peosta responded to the call.
Police allege Iowa man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, said he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Iowa […]
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting Incident
A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A report says that Turner was propositioning a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. 41 year old Jerramy Vasquez intervened and a short time later, Turner produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.
x1071.com
Fire at Dickeyville Motel, 2 Families Displaced
At least two families are without a home following a fire at a motel in Grant County motel Wednesday. The fire occurred at the Wisconsin Wood Inn in Dickeyville around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a report, one of the families said they lost everything in one of the apartments attached to the motel. The Dickeyville Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the fire Wednesday morning on Main Street in Dickeyville. A witness said she could see smoke coming from the vents towards the attic area of the main hotel. Officials have not reported any injuries from the fire and the cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross has started helping residents with housing and other essentials.
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after motorcycle crashes into deer in Jones County
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a motorcyclist crashed into a deer in Jones County. The motorcycle was heading northbound on Highway 38 near Monticello around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The motorcyclist crashed into a deer crossing the highway, landing on the east shoulder.
x1071.com
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area between November 2nd to Wednesday including one in Jackson County in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Grant County in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the CDC rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque and Lafayette County. Low ratings were issued for Grant and Iowa county in Wisconsin.
951thebull.com
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
KCRG.com
Two displaced after house fire in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were displaced after a fire in and around a clothes dryer caused significant heat and smoke damage throughout their one-story home Friday morning. Firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1300 block of M Avenue NE just after 10 a.m. The...
superhits106.com
Fire Damages Shed Near Bernard
A fire caused $50,000 worth of damage to a shed in the Bernard area Sunday night, but no injuries were reported. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the fire in a shed attached to a residence on Creek Branch Lane was reported at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday. The shed was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. They were able to evacuate occupants from the attached residence and extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
KCRG.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque shooting suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 7th, U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago who was wanted on a multi-count warrant in Iowa. 23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Baylock is a suspect in a June shooting in Dubuque. Law enforcement identified Baylock entering a vehicle on the 700 block of Memorial Drive in Chicago.
cbs2iowa.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque man wanted for two counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago yesterday who is wanted on a multi-count warrant in Dubuque County, Iowa. Tavon Demarcus Baylock, 23, is a suspect in a shooting, which occurred near a daycare center in Dubuque, Iowa on June 23, 2022. Baylock was wanted...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0