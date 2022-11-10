Read full article on original website
CBS 58
First accumulating snow event of the season arrives Tuesday
Clouds unfortunately filled back in across southern WI this afternoon and mostly cloudy skies will continue through Monday as a couple areas of low pressure approach Wisconsin. Temps rise into the mid to upper 30s Monday despite the cloud cover with mainly dry conditions. Chances for precipitation return as early...
Snow blankets Belleville, almost five inches fall Saturday
The first snow of the season has arrived to the surprise of many after temperatures peaked up to 80 degrees just a few days ago.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
As Cold Weather Moves in, is it Illegal in Illinois to Leave Your Car ‘Unattended' While Warming it Up?
It may not be winter in Chicago yet, but it's just about to start feeling like it. After a string of unseasonably warm November days, temperatures are set to drop significantly. At 6 p.m. Friday, predictions show a high of only 39 degrees. And next week, high temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-30s to low-40s.
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
mymoinfo.com
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
MyStateline.com
Snow comes to an end, but more on the horizon
The snow we saw earlier today is coming to an end now across the Stateline. We had some decent snow rates earlier, but things are easing up now. We have a few lingering flurries as of 10PM, but nothing too significant. Below is a timelapse of downtown Rockford. It shows some of the drops in visibility we got earlier Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t enough to cover the roads, but there were some slick spots and some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Missouri Ranks Low on List of Best Places to Go For Thanksgiving
If you're planning on traveling for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, whatever you don't travel to Missouri. St. Louis and Kansas City are ranked extremely low on places to visit for Thanksgiving. St. Louis comes in at 69 whereas Kansas City ranks 72. Why? Well according to Wallethub both rank low in Thanksgiving celebrations & traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, and weather. Now the weather is a bit of a stretch you can't predict weather and yes it might be chillier than Florida, but we've been lucky to have warm Thanksgiving.
Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night
The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
This Is The Most Festive City In Illinois
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
vandaliaradio.com
Could see a light dusting of snow tonight
We could see a light dusting of snow tonight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis says light snow will develop out of the southwest after midnight tonight, then exit around sunrise Saturday morning. Best chances will be along and south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. Even though ground temperatures are warm, a light dusting of snow is possible in this area.
southernillinoisnow.com
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
Major morning backups on Interstate 44 and 55
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
Minnesota couple unearths 1.9 carat diamond at Arkansas state park
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota couple on their 10th anniversary recently uncovered a 1.9 carat diamond at a state park in Arkansas.The couple, from Chatfield, was on a road trip spanning 11 states when they decided to stop at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the only public diamond mine in the U.S.They arrived on Friday morning, and after about an hour of sifting through the dirt, Seth Erickson found a metallic-looking rock.Park staff registered it as a 1.9-carat brown diamond. According to the park, many visitors who find diamonds choose to name their gems."The Ericksons named theirs HIMO, the initials of each of their children," according to the park.As of November, 581 diamonds were registered at the park in 2022.
KSDK
Saturday update: Snow falls in St. Louis, Metro East Illinois
Saturday morning saw snow and slick roads thanks to snow. Some places woke up to 6.5 inches.
Central Illinois Proud
From record warmth to a winter chill, big pattern change is coming to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.
