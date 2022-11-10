On November 5, the Nashville Branch of the NAACP held their annual Freedom Fund Banquet at the Music City Center. The annual event is one of the major fundraising events held each year, allowing them to operate their office and keep the community informed so the community can hold the school board, the legislature, judicial districts, and the Metro Mayor’s Office accountable for what is happening to the people in our city.

