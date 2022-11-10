Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
CFA Names Director: Regina Wilkerson Ward
(MURFREESBORO) A new executive director for the Center for the Arts has been selected. Murfreesboro native Regina Wilkerson Ward begins her new duties this Monday (11/14/2022). A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, Regina holds a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Communication from Middle Tennessee State University and has 13 years of...
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
Andre Agassi helps bring new tuition-free charter option to Antioch
The tuition-free school was developed for Rocketship by the Turner-Agassi Education Facilities Fund. Enrollment is open to all families in Davidson County.
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
Questions surround DA employees' involvement in Funk's reelection campaign
A NewsChannel 5 investigation has uncovered new questions about whether employees in Nashville DA Glenn Funk's office crossed the line, using your tax dollars to help get the boss reelected.
Pride Publishing
NAACP holds 103 annual Freedom Fund Banquet
On November 5, the Nashville Branch of the NAACP held their annual Freedom Fund Banquet at the Music City Center. The annual event is one of the major fundraising events held each year, allowing them to operate their office and keep the community informed so the community can hold the school board, the legislature, judicial districts, and the Metro Mayor’s Office accountable for what is happening to the people in our city.
WKRN
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Home for the Holidays Saturday, November 12, 10:00am-4:00pm 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN Mt. Juliet Community Center Mt. Juliet’s largest holiday vendor and craft fair is in its 10th year! For 10 years Mt. Juliet Community Center […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Camp Forrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Camp Forrest Foundation in Tullahoma is working to preserve the history and heritage of the men and women of Camp Forrest. Dr. Elizabeth Taylor joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more. “The base itself was...
fox17.com
Tennessee mom asks for birthday cards for her autistic son who loves opening mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee mom is asking fellow Tennesseans and people from states beyond to help make her autistic son's birthday special by simply mailing him a letter or card. Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter says her three-year-old son Axl has a high functioning form of autism and one of the things...
WKRN
Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24
Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Bodycam released from...
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2
According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna football all about the Bulldog in 2022
The Smyrna High football season has ended following a tough 24-21 loss at Beech in the second round of the class 6A TSSAA playoffs. But when folks look back at the 2022 campaign, it will likely be summarized by a picture of the furry, four-legged mascot that is their moniker.
FOUND: Lincoln County inmate search ends
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee are searching for two inmates.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Roundup: CPA, Lipscomb Academy advance, Brentwood, Fairview, Ensworth eliminated
Week two of the TSSAA state playoffs took place on Friday night with teams from across Williamson County and the Nashville-area suiting up for a potential run at a state championship trophy. Let's take a look at the scores from Friday night's state playoff action. Smith County 28 Fairview 6.
fox17.com
Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
Metro school TA arrested after jar of cannabis found in teacher's lounge
A Metro Nashville teacher's assistant has been charged with marijuana possession Wednesday after a student upended the teacher's lounge, exposing a jar containing the cannabis.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
Historical Season comes to an end for Coffee County after a Classic with Blackman
In a classic, the Coffee County Red Raiders and Blackman Blaze went back and forth like two heavyweight fighters on Friday night in the 2nd round of the TSSAA Class 6-A playoffs. The homestanding Raiders would strike first as Tristan Galy scored on a 6-yard run in the first and...
Comments / 0