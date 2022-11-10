ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

wgnsradio.com

CFA Names Director: Regina Wilkerson Ward

(MURFREESBORO) A new executive director for the Center for the Arts has been selected. Murfreesboro native Regina Wilkerson Ward begins her new duties this Monday (11/14/2022). A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, Regina holds a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Communication from Middle Tennessee State University and has 13 years of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Advocate Andy

Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program

Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Pride Publishing

NAACP holds 103 annual Freedom Fund Banquet

On November 5, the Nashville Branch of the NAACP held their annual Freedom Fund Banquet at the Music City Center. The annual event is one of the major fundraising events held each year, allowing them to operate their office and keep the community informed so the community can hold the school board, the legislature, judicial districts, and the Metro Mayor’s Office accountable for what is happening to the people in our city.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers

Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Home for the Holidays Saturday, November 12, 10:00am-4:00pm 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN Mt. Juliet Community Center Mt. Juliet’s largest holiday vendor and craft fair is in its 10th year! For 10 years Mt. Juliet Community Center […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Camp Forrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Camp Forrest Foundation in Tullahoma is working to preserve the history and heritage of the men and women of Camp Forrest. Dr. Elizabeth Taylor joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more. “The base itself was...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WKRN

Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24

Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Bodycam released from...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2

According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna football all about the Bulldog in 2022

The Smyrna High football season has ended following a tough 24-21 loss at Beech in the second round of the class 6A TSSAA playoffs. But when folks look back at the 2022 campaign, it will likely be summarized by a picture of the furry, four-legged mascot that is their moniker.
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
NASHVILLE, TN

