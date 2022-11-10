Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas State
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Idaho8.com
Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game
MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive performance on three long scoring drives. Rachaad White started and ran for 105 yards on 22 carries. Brady completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards to add Germany to his list of international wins after victories in London (twice) and Mexico City with the New England Patriots.
Idaho8.com
Mahomes throws 4 TD passes as Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for the Chiefs and Kansas City rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The win came at a cost for Kansas City, which lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco. Trevor Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, both to Christian Kirk, who finished with nine catches for 105 yards for the Jaguars. Kansas City has won six straight against Jacksonville.
How broken are the Raiders? Josh McDaniels may be the only one safe right now. That's how broken
Josh McDaniels was outlining his path forward with the Las Vegas Raiders, his conversation with a camp visitor kept circling back to a word. The 12-year expanse since his collapse with the Denver Broncos? Humbling. Realizing all the things he had mishandled during his first foray as a head coach? Humbling. Recognizing that he didn’t have to try and replicate the Bill Belichick experience? Having Mark Davis put the future of the Raiders completely in his hands?
Idaho8.com
Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has become an MVP candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The star QB has the Eagles off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history. They are trying to match a franchise record with nine straight victories if they can beat the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles also won nine straight games in 1960, 2003 and 2017. Hurts has passed for 2,042 yards and 12 touchdowns and has run for 326 yards and six TDs this season. He has thrown just two interceptions. Hurts threw three touchdown passes when the Eagles beat Washington in September.
Idaho8.com
Saints’ Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. Allen said he was “not going to go there right now,” after a 20-10 defeat, adding “we’ll evaluate where we’re at and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, prompting an opportunity for Dalton in Week 4. The former Cincinnati Bengals starter has kept the team in striking distance in an underwhelming NFC South.
Idaho8.com
Rodgers rallies Packers past McCarthy’s Cowboys 31-28 in OT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers stopped a five-game skid with a 31-28 win over former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal. Green Bay appeared well on its way to losing six straight games in the same season for the first time since 1988. The Packers trailed 28-14 in the fourth quarter before Rodgers led two long drives that ended with scoring passes to Watson. The Cowboys blew a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history.
Idaho8.com
Turnover-prone Allen coughs up 3 more in Bills loss to Vikes
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen blamed himself after his ongoing turnover problems continued in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Allen threw two interceptions and muffed a snap which the Vikings recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Each of the turnovers directly impacted the outcome, ending with Allen getting intercepted in the end zone in overtime. Allen stressed his mishandling of the ball had nothing to do with an injured throwing elbow he sustained last week. Buffalo has lost two straight and surrendered its lead atop the AFC standings.
Idaho8.com
Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10. The Titans won for the sixth time in seven games to move to 6-3. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. The Broncos were coming in rested off the bye but lost their fifth of six to fall to 3-6.
Idaho8.com
Tagovailoa stays hot, throws for 3 TDs, Dolphins rout Browns
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17 for their fourth straight win. In a game that was a blowout by the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa connected with three receivers for his third straight three-touchdown game. Since returning in Week 7, Tagovailoa has 10 TD passes and no interceptions. He finished with 285 yards on 25-of-32 passing Sunday. Jeff Wilson rushed for 119 yards on 17 carries as the Dolphins finished with 491 yards of offense. Jacoby Brissett threw for 212 yards and a touchdown for Cleveland.
Idaho8.com
Cooper Kupp hurts ankle vs. Cardinals in latest blow to Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly trying to catch a pass from John Wolford that was too high, coming down on his right leg with 14:18 remaining and the Rams trailing 17-10. Coach Sean McVay did not have any update on Kupp’s injury immediately after the game.
Idaho8.com
Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matt Ryan got his job back as the Colts’ starter under TV analyst-turned-interim coach Jeff Saturday. The veteran quarterback delivered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell to lead Indianapolis to a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The touchdown with 5:07 left came shortly after the 37-year-old quarterback converted a third-and-3 with a 39-yard run to the Raiders’ 36-yard line. His play helped give Saturday his first victory. It also handed the Raiders their third loss in a row and will increase the scrutiny on first-year coach Josh McDaniels.
Idaho8.com
In return to Green Bay, McCarthy’s 4th-down call goes wrong
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas’ coach, Mike McCarthy didn’t exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol’ days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired. He went for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy’s former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28. McCarthy says he’s fine with the decision. He’s more upset about the penalties that led to that pivotal fourth down.
Idaho8.com
Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich
MUNICH (AP) — For Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL’s pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out. The NFL sold plenty of merchandise at its fan fest and vendors offered coffee, soft drinks and water, but thirsty fans had to wait to get inside the stadium to buy beer. Stelzer says “Here in Munich in the home country of beer?” Some fans had brought beer with them to the fan fest. The NFL says consistent with standard stadium protocol, there are no beer sales outside of the Allianz Arena.
No. 5 Kansas, No. 7 Duke clash looking to get past shortcomings
It’s only the middle of November, and neither No. 5 Kansas nor No. 7 Duke will be whole when they
Comments / 0