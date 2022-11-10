ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Daily Montanan

Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDIANA STATE
Complex

YNW Melly Might Face Death Penalty If Convicted Following Appeals Court Decision

Rapper YNW Melly could be facing the death penalty if convicted after a Florida Appeals court ruled a judge’s decision in his murder case was incorrect. Per Billboard, Florida’s District Court of Appeal has overruled Judge Andrew Siegel’s decision to forbid prosecutors from seeking the death penalty. Siegel made the ruling in July, and said prosecutors had violated state rules when they failed to give Melly and his attorneys the appropriate notice they planned to seek capital punishment. Florida’s District Court of Appeal, however, said prosecutors complied with state rules because they gave notice when they charged Melly in 2019.
FLORIDA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Following Court Denial, Attorney Is ‘Optimistic’ Final Appeal Will Deter Death Sentence

The attorney representing death row inmate Richard Glossip said they are “optimistic” their final appeal for a new hearing will prevail. “Our fight to free this innocent man will continue, and we remain optimistic that truth and justice will prevail, both for Rich and the citizens of Oklahoma,” said Don Knight, attorney for Richard Glossip.
OKLAHOMA STATE
papermag.com

Corrections Center Denies Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Unit

Miami-Dade Corrections is pushing back against a claim made that, despite being a trans woman, Nikita Dragun was held in a men’s jail unit following her Monday night arrest. The 26-year-old beauty influencer was taken into custody on charges of battery of a police officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by USA Today. The affidavit states that Dragun was walking naked around the pool at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach, “causing a disturbance and being extremely disorderly.” This reportedly included throwing water at hotel security and police.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

