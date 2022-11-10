Read full article on original website
TokensHype Develops a Crypto Security System
The TokensHype team is happy to announce the development of a crypto security system, named “SafeHype.” Trying to strengthen the crypto ecosystem, TokensHype will be able to understand scam tokens in advance thanks to the artificial intelligence it has started to prepare. This will ensure that investors can keep their funds safe. The SafeHype feature will be launched and available to users in the first quarter of 2023.
The Safezone, a Web3 Social Network Token with a Community Focus, Is Prepared for V2 Upgrading
Initially built on the Binance Smart Chain, SafeZone is a decentralised cryptocurrency that now has its own blockchain. On its blockchain, it changed from SafeZone to SafeZone V2 over time. The cryptocurrency encourages holding and buying activities while attempting to address the issue of volatility as well as pumping and dumping, which are frequent in cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens.
A UK-based Company in Birmingham Has Launched a Revolutionary Platform to Reinvent How Brands Communicate with The Public
The Qiktell app takes online communication between businesses and consumers to a whole new level by providing multi-purpose brand communication. November 12, 2022 – Birmingham, UK – Qiktell is pleased to announce the launch of a new way for brands to improve communication with customers and people in general.
Millions lost as exploits hit major platforms Mango, Lamden, Binance and others
Millions of dollars worth of crypto were lost over the month of October as exploits impacted large platforms like Mango, Lamden, and Binance. More than $3 billion in crypto has been lost in 2022 so far according to a report from Fortune.com, and almost a billion of that was in October alone.
Mallbooster Offering the Best Internet Supports for the eCommerce Market
Run by the best team of internet Techies, Mallbooster is to become an asset to the mall owners. It is the best way for mall promotions all over the world. MallBooster is a company with its headquarters in Colorado Springs, in the United States, and it is run by a group of internet technology specialists all working toward the same objective.
Japneet Is Bringing High-Quality SEO and Digital Marketing Services to Toronto and Calgary, Canada
Japneet is a premier, full-service SEO expert proficient in providing SEO, link building, digital marketing, on-site SEO among other incredible services in Canada (Toronto, Calgary). A website without visitors has been described like a ship lost on the horizon. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about stuffing keywords and tricking...
5G Infrastructure Market worth $47,775 Million Gain Momentum during 2019-2027
The 5G infrastructure market is estimated to be valued at USD 784 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 47,775 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 67.1%. The report “5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN & NFV), Network Architecture (Standalone & Non-standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), End User & Geography – Global Forecast to 2027″ The 5G Infrastructure market is projected to grow from USD 784 million in 2019 to USD 47,775 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 67.1% from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the 5G Infrastructure market is driven by the growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications and lower latency in 5G. The growth of IoT technology and demand from different industry verticals are creating market opportunities for 5G Infrastructure across the globe.
Micro-inverter Market Supercharge your Visualizations worth $6.5 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Micro-inverter market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8%. According to the new market research report “Micro-inverter Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering, Communication Technology, Type, Power Rating, Connection Type, Sales Channel, Application (Residential, Commercial, and PV Power Plant), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″Micro-inverter market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 billion by 2025. it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2020 to 2025. The market’s growth is attributed to the increasing demand for solar panel installation in residential and commercial applications in the Asia Pacific.
How social media has boosted EZ Home’s business
During today’s increasing inflation, everyone is forced to make the most of the things they already have at home. But in order to do so, people usually lack direction and do not know where to find cool yet useful DIYs for their homes in order to make their home look more stunning.
Body404 Adds to its Collection of Indie Designers after Raising $6 Million in Pre-A Series Funding
Innovative global multi-brand shopping platform, Body404, continues to update its Chinese indie brands collection across different categories following a successful funding round led by BAI Capital. Chenfan Zhang and the rest of the team at Body404 are undoubtedly making giant strides in helping the budding generation of cosmopolitan designers across...
VR Showroom: The Commercial Lighting Industry’s First Fully Immersive, Collaborative VR Experience announced
Experience A True All-In-One Lighting Solution in Virtual Reality mLight Pushes Into Asia With Lighting Industry’s First VR Showroom. With innovation a core value, mLight was already using video conferencing prior to the Covid-19 pandemic to make collaboration more efficient. But when meeting clients face-to-face became a practical challenge due to pandemic restrictions, live demonstration of LED products to contractors, developers, engineers, architects, lighting designers – and even team new members – was suddenly impossible.
Non-woven Tape Market Growth Factors, Opportunities, Size, Scope, Key Segments, Ongoing Trends and Key Players
“Browse 75 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 133 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Non-woven Tape Market””. Non-woven Tape Market by Adhesive Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (Polyester, Paper), End-use industry (Medical & hygiene, Electrical & electronics, Automotive & transportation), and Region. The global non-woven...
“New Business Centre” is helping kickstart new businesses
“New Business Centre,” is the only personalised new business platform. “New Business Centre” provides aspiring new business owners and entrepreneurs across the globe with sharp business acumen, tips to fast-track growth, and guidance to avoid fatal mistakes in one’s business journey. “Statistically, nearly 97% of all new...
Cleaning Express Rewarded the Workforce Development Award at the Royal Greenwich Business Awards 2022
One of London, England’s highest-rated cleaning companies, Cleaning Express, has won the Workforce Development Award at the Royal Greenwich Business Awards 2022. The awards ceremony took place on Friday, 7 October, to celebrate business excellence in Royal Greenwich. In total, over 12 categories, 230 companies showcased their skills and work.
How Two Teen Entrepreneurs Created STEM Opportunities Nationwide
In 2021, two Frisco teens, Paul Joseph and Archit Thanikella were inspired to look at the deficiencies within modern traffic systems. With urban sprawl becoming more common, environmental sustainability comes into question as more cars will be on the road by 2050. These concerns led to the upstart of a non-profit that ties back to their personal experiences: ScaleEd.
Mechanical Control Cables Market Worth $12.98 Billion by Taking Over the World
Mechanical Control Cables Market Size Research Report, identifies new revenue opportunity in Mechanical Control Cables system. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth of the Mechanical Control Cables industry. The report “Mechanical Control Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, by Application (Aerial, Land, Marine), Type (Push-Pull,...
Sportlink Releases a Waterproof and Easy-Install Phone Holder Collection
Sportlink, a leading phone accessory company, launches multiple bicycle phone holder and iPhone car mount collections. The Sportlink bicycle phone holder with shockproof case is a great addition to the latest iPhone models and fits with the Sportlink phone mount. This unique case is sturdy and durable. It fits a bike mount that can withstand extreme conditions. It has a waterproof design that protects the phone from any damage. This case fits most bicycle handlebars and has a simple snap-on installation for quick mounting, making it an easy-to-use accessory for cyclists of all skill levels.
A Unicorn Edutainment-Tech Company from Asia is in the making
An Insight to iGET: Fulfilling Dreams and Aspirations. iGet Holdings is an Edutainment-Tech company based in Singapore with offices currently in Singapore Korea, China, Hong Kong & The Philippines, and setting foot in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. Under its entertainment arm, it focuses on Korea & Asia Artistes development & training, concerts & events management, music production & publications, content creation, etc. Under its iGet Hagwon (performing arts training arm), it trains its own Artistes and the general public who are keen to develop the skills of vocal, acting and dancing. Under its technology arm, it has a content production unit in Shenzhen China, and is developing its whole range of Artiste-based metaverse, NFTs, avatars and E/games products and services.
What are Some of The Most Trusted NFTs in India
In India, nft is a new concept and people are not very aware of it. However, there are some companies who are providing nft services in India. These companies are trustable and provide good quality services. In this blog post, we will introduce you to the most trusted nft service providers in India. We will also provide some tips on how to choose a good nft service provider. So, if you are looking for an nft service provider in India, this blog post is for you.
UK Family owned Hair Growth company Watermans delighted to be presented a Queen’s Award for International Trade
UK – November 11th, 2022 – Staff at Watermans welcomed Lord Lieutenant to their headquarters today to celebrate receiving a Queens Award. His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Dame Hilary presented this award to Gail and Matt Waterman. The award was won in April 2022 for Enterprise, International Trade....
