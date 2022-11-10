Micro-inverter market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8%. According to the new market research report “Micro-inverter Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering, Communication Technology, Type, Power Rating, Connection Type, Sales Channel, Application (Residential, Commercial, and PV Power Plant), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″Micro-inverter market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 billion by 2025. it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2020 to 2025. The market’s growth is attributed to the increasing demand for solar panel installation in residential and commercial applications in the Asia Pacific.

2 DAYS AGO